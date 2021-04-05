Menü Artikel
Global Metals & Mining Investor Conference Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

14:35 Uhr  |  PR Newswire
Individual and institutional investors as well as advisors are invited to log-on to VirtualInvestorConferences.com to view presentations

NEW YORK, April 5, 2021 - Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series today announced that the presentations from the March Extractive Industry lnvestor Conference are now available for on-demand viewing.

REGISTER OR LOGIN NOW TO VIEW THE PRESENTATIONS: https://bit.ly/2PllJGf

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors and analysts may download shareholder materials from the "virtual trade booth" for the next three weeks.

Participating Companies:

Presentation

Ticker(s)

Keynote Presentation: By-Passing China in the Economic Recovery

Christopher Ecclestone, Mining Strategist Hallgarten & Co.

Appia Energy Corp.

(OTCQB: APAAF | CSE: API)

Osisko Metals Inc.

(OTCQX: OMZNF | TSX-V: OM)

Nova Royalty Corp.

(OTCQB: NOVRF | TSX-V: NOVR)

Northern Minerals Ltd.

(Pink: NMEX | ASX: NTU)

Luncheon Speaker: Can Critical Metal Supply Chains be Economically Constructed in the Free World?

Jack Lifton, Founder, Technology Metals Research

Energy Fuels Inc.

(NYSE American: UUUU | TSX: EFR)

Vision Lithium Inc.

(OTCQB: ABEPF | TSX-V: VLI)

Electric Royalties Ltd..

(Pink: ELECF | TSX-V: ELEC)

Intercontinental Gold and Metals Ltd.

(TSX-V: ICAU)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

(OTCQB: CCWOF | TSX-V: CCW)

Renforth Resources Inc. - Nickel/Surimeau

(OTCQB: RFHRF | CSE: RFR)

Thor Mining PLC

(OTCQB: THORF | ASX: THR | AIM: THR)

Vital Metals Ltd.

(Pink: VTMXF | ASX: VML)

Lake Resources NL

(OTCQB: LLKKF | ASX: LKE)

Keynote Presentation: The Outlook for Precious Metals Prices

Jeffrey M. Christian, Managing Partner CPM Group

Amex Exploration Inc.

(OTCQX: AMXEF |TSX-V: AMX)

Bonterra Resources Inc.

(OTCQX: BONXF | TSX-V: BTR)

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc.

(Pink: VMNGF | TSX-V: VSR)

Signature Resources Ltd.

(OTCQB: SGGTF | TSX-V: SGU)

Luncheon Speaker: Silver: The Technometal New Demand, New Policy, New Future

Phillips S. Baker, Jr., President & CEO of Hecla Mining

VanGold Mining Corp.

(OTC VGLDF |TSX-V: VGLD)

Golden Valley Mines Ltd.

(OTCQX: GLVMF | TSX-V: GZZ)

Renforth Resources Inc. - Gold/Parbec

(OTCQB: RFHRF | CSE: RFR)

Trillium Gold Mines Inc.

(OTCQX: TGLDF | TSX-V: TGM)

Aztec Minerals Corp.

(OTCQB: AZZTF | TSX-V: AZT)

Prosper Gold Corp.

(OTCQX: PGXFF | TSX-V: PGX)

Silver Bullet Mines, Inc.

(Private Company)

Honey Badger Silver Inc.

(Pink: HBEIF | TSX-V: TUF)

Fabled Silver Gold Corp.

(OTCQX: FBSGF | TSX-V: FCO)

To facilitate investor relations scheduling, for more information about the program and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-metals--mining-investor-conference-presentations-now-available-for-on-demand-viewing-301261241.html

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com



Contact
Media Contact: OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com; Virtual Investor Conferences Contact: John M. Viglotti, SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access, OTC Markets Group, (212) 220-2221, johnv@otcmarkets.com
