Global Metals & Mining Investor Conference Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing
NEW YORK, April 5, 2021 - Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series today announced that the presentations from the March Extractive Industry lnvestor Conference are now available for on-demand viewing.
REGISTER OR LOGIN NOW TO VIEW THE PRESENTATIONS: https://bit.ly/2PllJGf
The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors and analysts may download shareholder materials from the "virtual trade booth" for the next three weeks.
Participating Companies:
|
Presentation
|
Ticker(s)
|
Keynote Presentation: By-Passing China in the Economic Recovery
Christopher Ecclestone, Mining Strategist Hallgarten & Co.
|
(OTCQB: APAAF | CSE: API)
|
(OTCQX: OMZNF | TSX-V: OM)
|
Nova Royalty Corp.
|
(OTCQB: NOVRF | TSX-V: NOVR)
|
(Pink: NMEX | ASX: NTU)
|
Luncheon Speaker: Can Critical Metal Supply Chains be Economically Constructed in the Free World?
Jack Lifton, Founder, Technology Metals Research
|
Energy Fuels Inc.
|
(NYSE American: UUUU | TSX: EFR)
|
Vision Lithium Inc.
|
(OTCQB: ABEPF | TSX-V: VLI)
|
(Pink: ELECF | TSX-V: ELEC)
|
(TSX-V: ICAU)
|
(OTCQB: CCWOF | TSX-V: CCW)
|
Renforth Resources Inc. - Nickel/Surimeau
|
(OTCQB: RFHRF | CSE: RFR)
|
Thor Mining PLC
|
(OTCQB: THORF | ASX: THR | AIM: THR)
|
Vital Metals Ltd.
|
(Pink: VTMXF | ASX: VML)
|
Lake Resources NL
|
(OTCQB: LLKKF | ASX: LKE)
|
Keynote Presentation: The Outlook for Precious Metals Prices
Jeffrey M. Christian, Managing Partner CPM Group
|
Amex Exploration Inc.
|
(OTCQX: AMXEF |TSX-V: AMX)
|
Bonterra Resources Inc.
|
(OTCQX: BONXF | TSX-V: BTR)
|
(Pink: VMNGF | TSX-V: VSR)
|
Signature Resources Ltd.
|
(OTCQB: SGGTF | TSX-V: SGU)
|
Luncheon Speaker: Silver: The Technometal New Demand, New Policy, New Future
Phillips S. Baker, Jr., President & CEO of Hecla Mining
|
VanGold Mining Corp.
|
(OTC VGLDF |TSX-V: VGLD)
|
Golden Valley Mines Ltd.
|
(OTCQX: GLVMF | TSX-V: GZZ)
|
Renforth Resources Inc. - Gold/Parbec
|
(OTCQB: RFHRF | CSE: RFR)
|
Trillium Gold Mines Inc.
|
(OTCQX: TGLDF | TSX-V: TGM)
|
Aztec Minerals Corp.
|
(OTCQB: AZZTF | TSX-V: AZT)
|
Prosper Gold Corp.
|
(OTCQX: PGXFF | TSX-V: PGX)
|
Silver Bullet Mines, Inc.
|
(Private Company)
|
Honey Badger Silver Inc.
|
(Pink: HBEIF | TSX-V: TUF)
|
(OTCQX: FBSGF | TSX-V: FCO)
To facilitate investor relations scheduling, for more information about the program and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.
About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.
A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-metals--mining-investor-conference-presentations-now-available-for-on-demand-viewing-301261241.html
SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com
Contact
Media Contact: OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com; Virtual Investor Conferences Contact: John M. Viglotti, SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access, OTC Markets Group, (212) 220-2221, johnv@otcmarkets.com