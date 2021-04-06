Menü Artikel
Goldseek Resources Announces Listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Under the Symbol 4KG

14:04 Uhr  |  The Newswire
London, April 6, 2021 - Goldseek Resources Inc. (CSE:GSK) (FSE:4KG) (CNSX:GSK.CN) ("Goldseek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares are now listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE") under the trading symbol 4KG.

The Company has been assigned a German Securities Identification Number (WKN: A2P1L9) and an International Identification Number (ISIN: CA38150J1066).

Goldseek's President & CEO Jon Deluce states, "The Company is excited to announce our FSE listing, which will make it easier for us to introduce our new story to the European Investing community. This is in line with our goal of building shareholder value and raising awareness of our strong portfolio of six assets in Ontario and Quebec's mining-friendly jurisdictions. We believe the recent consolidation of the gold price is in its' final stages, and this listing will help us reach new investors as we continue to deliver on our fully funded exploration plans for 2021."

The Frankfurt Stock Exchange ranks third globally in terms of trading volume behind the New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq Stock Market. This is a step forward to Goldseek's goal of raising awareness and reaching an international shareholder base.

About Goldseek Resources Inc.

Goldseek Resources Inc. is a Canadian exploration company with a portfolio of assets in Ontario and Quebec, Canada. By identifying six projects in world-class mining locations, Goldseek is poised to deliver shareholder value through rigorous exploration and development on these properties. Our mission is to find the next major discovery in the mining camps of Urban Barry, Quevillon, Val D'Or, and Detour Gold Trend in Quebec and Hemlo in Ontario.

For more information visit our website https://www.goldseekresources.com/

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Jonathon Deluce

Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: 226-271-5170

For more information, please contact:

Goldseek Resources Inc.

E-mail: goldseekresources@gmail.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2021 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.


