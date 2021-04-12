Blackdome-Elizabeth Gold Project 2021 Exploration Plan and Update

PERTH, April 12, 2021 - Tempus Resources Ltd. ("Tempus" or "the Company") (ASX:TMR)(TSXV:TMRR) is pleased to provide an update on the exploration plan for the upcoming field season at the Blackdome-Elizabeth Gold Project, located in British Columbia, Canada. The 2021 exploration program at Elizabeth and Blackdome is fully permitted and on schedule to commence at the end of Q2, 2021. The program will consist of 7,500 metres of down plunge and along strike diamond drilling at Elizabeth to expand the known gold mineralisation, in parallel with detailed alteration and mapping studies at Blackdome in support of future resource expansion drilling. President & CEO, Jason Bahnsen commented, "We are excited to recommence drilling at the Elizabeth Project in the coming months and continue to expand the high-grade gold system along strike and at depth. At Blackdome, we plan to complete an extensive alteration study to define the overall epithermal model for the deposit and aid in target definition for future drill campaigns." Recap of 2020 Exploration Results The Company began drilling at Elizabeth in November 2020 and completed 11 holes for 2,006 metres before closing operations for the season in late December. Assays returned bonanza grade gold intercepts including: EZ-20-06: 5.0m at 61.3g/t gold from 116.5m, including 1.5m at 186.0g/t gold from 118.0m and EZ-20-10: 3.2m at 28.1g/t gold from 184.0m, including 0.5m at 178.0g/t gold from 184.5m. Refer to the Tempus announcement "Tempus Resources - Announces High-Grade Assay Results at Elizabeth Project 8 February 2021" for full details of the 2020 Elizabeth drilling results. The 2020 Blackdome exploration program included a total of 26 holes (5,087 metres) drilled at various targets at Blackdome, including the Giant Vein, No.17 Vein, No.19 Vein, Redbird Vein, New Vein and the No.3 Vein. Results returned assays of up to 28.3 g/t gold and 513 g/t silver in intercepts. Refer to the Tempus announcement "Tempus Resources - Announces High Grade Gold and Silver Intersected at Blackdome 30 November 2020" for full details of the 2020 Blackdome drilling results. 2021 Exploration Plan - Blackdome Elizabeth Project

Elizabeth Project

The high-grade quartz veins encountered in the 2020 drilling at Elizabeth show close geological similarities to the Bralorne mesothermal vein system which has been mined to a depth of approximately 2,000 metres and suggests there is strong potential to extend the mineralisation down plunge from the current deepest intersections that are approximately 200 metres below surface.

Tempus is planning on drilling 7,500 metres at Elizabeth during the 2021 field season. The 2021 drilling will focus on three areas: (Figure 1 and Figure 2)

Down plunge step-outs below the high-grade intercepts from EZ-20-06 and EZ-20-10

Infill and down plunge extension of the Northern ore shoot on the SW Vein

Exploration of the SW Vein structure along strike to the North

Other work planned during the field season includes the completion of a high resolution aeromagnetic survey over the entire 115 square km Elizabeth claim area.

The Company has undertaken an optical sorting study on the Elizabeth ore based on analysis and testing of drill core samples. Results are expected in Q2 2021.

Blackdome Project

Based on geological observations of epithermal quartz textures and associated alteration from the Giant Vein drill core, gold mineralisation to the west of the historically mined high-grade zones at Blackdome (No. 1 and No. 2 veins) appears to have been developed in the upper portion of the paleo epithermal system. If confirmed, this would indicate the potential for higher grade mineralisation, down, dip closer to the boiling zone.

Tempus is currently conducting a detailed alteration zonation study based on the spectral analysis of 1,100 drill core pulps collected from the 2020 drill program. The alteration study will provide guidance as to the temperature of formation and will provide insight into the vertical zonation of the epithermal system and the location of high-grade mineralisation. The results of the study will be used to design a drill program to test deeper drill targets located on numerous well defined structures to the West of the historic Blackdome mine.

Re-interpretation of historical aeromagnetic data at Blackdome has identified targets approximately 1 kilometre to the NW of the historic workings that have not been subject to any exploration work and exhibit structures similar to known high-grade veins. This area was historically considered to be at too low of an elevation to host high-grade gold mineralisation, but data compiled from historic maps and plans shows abundant evidence for post mineral block faulting, which opens up the possibility for discoveries in these previously neglected areas. (See Figure 3)

The 2021 exploration program at Blackdome will focus on the completion of a detailed alteration zonation study of the epithermal system at Blackdome and mapping and sampling at the unexplored NW Zone anomaly.

The planned program will include:

Spectral analysis of 1100 drill core pulps from the 2020 drill program

Digitization of historic underground maps and assay plans

Consultation, planned site visit and interpretation with Dr. Jeffrey Hedenquist, an independent consultant and one of the world's leading experts on epithermal gold systems.

Detailed mapping of underexplored NW Zone

Figure 1 - Elizabeth Plan View Showing 2020 and Planned 2021 Drill Locations

Figure 2 - Elizabeth SW Vein Long Section (looking Northwest)

Figure 3 - Blackdome 2021 Exploration Zones

