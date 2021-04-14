Heliostar Upsizes Previously Announced Brokered Private Placement to $5,600,000

/THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. PERSONS/

VANCOUVER, April 14, 2021 - Heliostar Metals Ltd. (TSXV: HSTR) (OTCQX: HSTXF) (FRA: RGG1) ("Heliostar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has amended its agreement with Canaccord Genuity Corp., as lead agent, on behalf of a syndicate of agents including Sprott Capital Partners LP, Agentis Capital and Haywood Securities Inc. (collectively, the "Agents") to increase the size of its marketed private placement of Units to a new total of up to 5,348,616 Units for total gross proceeds of up to C$5,616,047 (the "Revised Offering"). As previously announced in the Company's press release of April 8, 2021, the offering was originally to consist of up to 3,809,524 Units with aggregate gross proceeds of up to C$4,000,000 (the "Original Offering"). The size of the Agent's over-allotment option remains unchanged at 571,429 Units.

In the Revised Offering, the Company proposes to issue up to 5,348,616 Units at a price of $1.05 per Unit. Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Common Share") and one half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant a "Warrant"). Each Warrant shall be exercisable for one Common Share at an exercise price of $1.70 for a period of 12 months following the Closing Date.

The Warrants may be accelerated by the Company, at its sole option, at any time after the closing date of the Offering provided that the daily volume-weighted average trading price of the common shares of the Company on the TSX Venture Exchange is greater than or equal to $2.00 for a period of 15 consecutive trading days, by giving notice to the holders thereof and, in such case, the Warrants will expire at 4:00pm (Toronto time) on the 30th day after the date on which such notice is given by the Company in accordance with the terms of the Warrants.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to advance the Company's Alaskan and Mexican projects, as well as for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The Offering is scheduled to close on or about April 29th, 2021 and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and the securities regulatory authorities.

About Heliostar Metals Ltd.

Heliostar is a junior exploration and development company with a portfolio of high-grade gold projects in Alaska and Mexico. The company's flagship asset is the 100% controlled Unga Gold Project on Unga and Popof Islands in Alaska. The project hosts an intermediate sulfidation epithermal gold deposit, located within the district-scale property that encompasses 240km2 across the two islands. Additional targets on the property include porphyry, high sulphidation and intermediate sulphidation epithermal veins. On Unga Island, priority targets include: the SH-1 and Aquila, both on the Shumagin Trend, the former Apollo-Sitka mine, which was Alaska's first underground gold mine and the Zachary Bay porphyry gold-copper prospect. Gold mineralization at the Centennial Zone is located on neighbouring Popof Island within four kilometres of infrastructure and services at Sand Point.

In Mexico, the company owns 100% of three early stage epithermal projects in Sonora that are highly prospective for gold and silver. Cumaro forms part of the El Picacho district, while the Oso Negro and La Lola projects are also prospective for epithermal gold-silver mineralization.

