Sidoti Microcap Virtual Conference
May 19 - 20, 2021
Presentation times and weblinks released for over 60 presenting companies
NEW YORK, May 18, 2021 - Sidoti & Company, LLC has released the presentation schedule and weblinks for its two-day spring Microcap Virtual Conference taking place Wednesday and Thursday, May 19 - 20, 2021. The links can also be found at www.sidoticonference.com/events.
|
Group Presentation Schedule
(click on the company name to register & watch)
|
Wednesday, May 19th, 2021 (Day 1)
|
*All Times EDT
|
8:30-9:00
|
Lincoln Education Services (LINC)
|
Bassett Furniture (BSET)
|
Real Luck Group (LUCK)
|
****
|
9:15-9:45
|
Medexus Pharmaceuticals (MDP)
|
Hill International (HIL)
|
Pangaea Logistics Solutions (PANL)
|
Zoom Telephonics dba "Minim" (MINM)
|
10:00-10:30
|
Flexsteel Industries (FLXS)
|
Limbach Holdings (LMB)
|
STRATTEC Security Corp (STRT)
|
VIQ Solutions (VQS)
|
10:45-11:15
|
The Eastern Company (EML)
|
Orion Group Holdings (ORN)
|
MDC Partners (MDCA)
|
AstroNova, Inc. (ALOT)
|
11:30-12:00
|
Acme United Corp (ACU)
|
****
|
DHI Group (DHX)
|
Tinybeans (TNY)
|
12:15-12:45
|
PCTEL, Inc (PCTI)
|
Verb Technology Company (VERB)
|
Golden Valley Mines Ltd. (GZZ)
|
VolitionRx Ltd. (VNRX)
|
1:00-1:30
|
Amesite Inc. (AMST)
|
UGE International (UGE)
|
Wayside Technology (WSTG)
|
Energy Focus Inc. (EFOI)
|
1:45-2:15
|
Nanotech Security (NTS)
|
Oblong Inc. (OBLG)
|
GSE Systems (GVP)
|
****
|
2:30-3:00
|
Liberty Defense (SCAN)
|
LXRandCo, Inc (LXR)
|
Solar Alliance Energy (SOLR)
|
PopReach Corp (POPR)
|
3:15-3:45
|
Trecora Resources (TREC)
|
OneSoft Solutions (OSS)
|
****
|
Monaker Group (MKGI)
|
4:00-4:30
|
Black Diamond Group (BDI)
|
good natured Products (GDNP)
|
G5 Entertainment (GENTF)
|
Thursday, May 20th, 2021 (Day 2)
|
*All Times EDT
|
8:30-9:00
|
Lifetime Brands (LCUT)
|
Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI)
|
u-blox Holding (UBXN)
|
****
|
9:15-9:45
|
****
|
Armstrong Flooring (AFI)
|
Tessco Technologies (TESS)
|
Silvercrest Asset Management Group (SAMG)
|
10:00-10:30
|
Apollo Endosurgery (APEN)
|
Civeo Corp (CVEO)
|
Williams Industrial Services Group (WLMS)
|
****
|
10:45-11:15
|
Assure Holdings (ARHH)
|
Stabilis Solutions (SLNG)
|
Tecnoglass, Inc. (TGLS)
|
Jerash Holdings (JRSH)
|
11:30-12:00
|
Star Equity Holdings (STRR)
|
Ur-Energy Inc. (URG)
|
Gaia, Inc. (GAIA)
|
GSI Technology (GSIT)
|
12:15-12:45
|
Computer Task Group (CTG)
|
Diebold Nixdorf (DBD)
|
Lixte Biotechnology (LIXT)
|
POET Technologies (PTK)
|
1x1s Only - No Presentation
|
Blueknight (BKEP) || LSB Industries (LXU)
About Sidoti
For over two decades, Sidoti has been a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on small and microcap companies and the institutions that invest their securities, with most of our coverage in the $50 million to $4 billion market cap range. Our approach affords companies and institutional clients a combination of high-quality research, a small and microcap focused nationwide sales effort, broad access to corporate management teams, and extensive trading support. We serve 500+ institutional clients in North America, including many leading managers of portfolios with $200 million to $2 billion of AUM. Sidoti promotes meaningful interaction between issuers and investors in the small and microcap space through our conferences (www.sidoticonference.com) and the hundreds of non-deal roadshows we host each year.
