Rock Tech Bolsters Management Team -- Execution Team Put in Place

- CTO: Don Stevens is a chemical process engineer with a career spanning almost 30 years across a variety of industry sectors, including leadership positions as VP Processing at Tata Steel Minerals Canada and GM Operations at Vale Base Metals. Mr. Stevens has extensive experience in process and project development in the extractive metallurgy industry and possesses expertise in research and development, process engineering, project management and operational leadership. He prioritizes value chain optimization and sustainable development through appropriate technology implementation and excellence through teamwork.

- COO: Stephan Egle joined Rock Tech as a consultant and will take over the role of Chief Operating Officer effective July 1. Mr. Egle will oversee the implementation and contractor negotiations for Rock Tech's planned lithium hydroxide converter in Europe. A Feasibility Study is ongoing and the Company aims to begin Front End Engineering and Design ("FEED") and long-lead procurement in the coming weeks. Mr. Egle has extensive international experience in the execution of large-scale industrial plants in the oil & gas (Refinery), petrochemical (Fertilizer Plant) and energy (Combined Cycle Power Plants) industries. He has held management positions with companies such as Siemens, Toyo Engineering (Mitsui Group), MAN AG/Ferrostaal and Japanese Gas Corporation/JGC (Japan). - CEO: Mr. Harbecke will replace Mr. Simon Bodensteiner as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Bodensteiner resigned as CEO for health reasons. Mr. Bodensteiner will remain on the board of directors and will transition to a different role in the Company upon recovery. - Engineering: Mr. Olaf Schulze has been named Head of Engineering. Mr. Schulze has extensive international experience in the operational and technical management of large plants (EPC) with a focus on processing, implementation, budgeting and meeting timelines. He held several management positions with Mitsubishi, Hitachi and Babcock Borsig and has been living and working in Germany, Spain and South Africa.

Vancouver, May 25, 2021 - Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (the "Company" or "Rock Tech") (TSXV:RCK); (OTC:RCKTF); (FWB:RJIB); (WKN:A1XF0V) is pleased to announce key appointments for the implementation of its European and international converter strategy. Amongst other appointments, Mr. Don Stevens has been appointed to the position of Chief Technology Officer, and Mr. Stephan Egle will take over the position of Chief Operating Officer. Rock Tech's chairman, Dirk Harbecke, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer.

In addition, Rock Tech Lithium has filled positions in the fields of permitting, converter management, procurement, marketing and hired a Chief of Staff. Recently, Rock Tech announced the appointment of Robert MacDonald to the position of General Manager for its Georgia Lake lithium project in Ontario, Canada. Further positions in the fields of project management, contract and commercial management are following soon.

"We are making swift progress with the engineering, implementation, optimal plant design and site selections for our planned lithium hydroxide converter in Europe," said Dirk Harbecke, Rock Tech's Chairman & Chief Executive Officer. "Attracting exceptional talent is a testament to both our vision for the Company and the strong and growing momentum in the lithium market. I would especially like to thank Simon Bodensteiner for his work and success achieved for Rock Tech in the past year, and I wish him a speedy recovery."

Additionally, the Company announces that it has granted 730,000 stock options to consultants of the Company. The stock options have an exercise price of $4.06, expire on May 25, 2023, and are subject to vesting provisions.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Dirk Harbecke"

Dirk Harbecke

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Brad Barnett

Chief Financial Officer

Rock Tech Lithium Inc.

777 Hornby Street, Suite 600

Vancouver, B.C., V6Z 1S4

Telephone: (778) 358-5200

Facsimile: (604) 670-0033

Email: bbarnett@rocktechlithium.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Statements included in this announcement, including statements concerning our plans, intentions and expectations, which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, "forward?looking statements". Forward?looking statements may be identified by words including "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "expects" and similar expressions. The Company cautions readers that forward?looking statements, including without limitation those relating to the Company's future operations and business prospects, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward?looking statements.

Copyright (c) 2021 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.