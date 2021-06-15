Pacific Imperial Mines Announces Stock Option Grants

Vancouver, June 15, 2021 - Pacific Imperial Mines Inc. (TSXV:PPM) ("Pacific Imperial" or the "Company") announces that it has granted incentive stock options to purchase a total of 3,500,000 common shares at an exercise price of $0.05 per share for a period of five years to its director and officers in accordance with the provisions of its stock option plan.

About Pacific Imperial Mines

Pacific Imperial is a mineral exploration company based in Vancouver, Canada, engaged in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation and development of mineral properties in an acceptable risk environment.

The Company's current focus is on the acquisition of gold and base metal properties. The Company's, board of directors, management team and technical advisors have collective geological and financing experience exceeding 200 years.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Chris McLeod"

Chris McLeod, President

For further information please contact:

Roman Shklanka, Chairman, at 604-649-6195, or Chris McLeod, President, at 604-669-6332

Email: investor@pacificimperialmines.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The securities referred to in this news release have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any applicable securities laws of any state of the United States, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) or persons in the United States unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and any other applicable securities laws of the United States or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of these securities within any jurisdiction, including the United States. Any public offering of securities in the United States must be made by means of a prospectus containing detailed information about the company and management, as well as financial statements.

Copyright (c) 2021 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.