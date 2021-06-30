Grizzly Announces Passing of COO and Director

Edmonton, June 30, 2021 - Grizzly Discoveries Inc. (TSXV: GZD) (OTCQB: GZDIF) (FSE:G6H) ("Grizzly" or the "Company") is saddened to report that Mr. Ian Lambert, COO of Grizzly, passed away on June 2, 2021 at the age of 75 after a short illness. Ian was a strong voice and advocate in the resource industry for more than 30 years, and COO and director of Grizzly since March 15, 2013.

Brian Testo, Chairman of the Board, said, "Ian was a respected and valued member of the Grizzly family, as well as a dear friend, and he will be sorely missed."

Ian provided tremendous strength and drive behind Grizzly for many years. Despite his illness and ongoing treatment, Ian tenaciously carried out his duties and attended board and management meetings diligently. His dedication, humour, and guidance will be greatly missed by the Grizzly team.

The Board of Grizzly would like to extend their sincerest condolences to Ian's wife Cathie, four children, and family at this difficult time.

Contributions to The School for Special Children, a charity dear to his heart in Mexico, or to the BC Cancer Agency can be made in his name, by visiting www.schoolforspecialchildren.org or www.bccancer.bc.ca.

ABOUT GRIZZLY DISCOVERIES INC.

Grizzly is a diversified Canadian mineral exploration company with its primary listing on the TSX Venture Exchange, with 93 million shares issued, focused on developing its over 156,000 acres of precious and base metals properties in southeastern British Columbia. Grizzly is run by a highly experienced junior resource sector management team, who have a track record of advancing exploration projects from early exploration stage through to feasibility stage.

