Cornish Metals Announces Amendments to Its By-Laws to Include Provisions Relating to Advance Notice and Notice-And-Access and Notice of AGM

VANCOUVER, June 30, 2021 - Cornish Metals Inc. (TSX-V/AIM: CUSN) ("Cornish Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that effective today, the Board of Directors of the Company has approved certain amendments to its By-Law Number 1, as amended by certain amendments approved of by shareholders on January 15, 2018, to take effect as an amended and restated By-Law Number 1 (the "Amended and Restated By-Law").

The Amended and Restated By-Law includes provisions relating to advance notice of shareholder nominees for election of directors and provisions expressly allowing for delivery of notices, communications and documents to shareholders by electronic means and other means permitted by applicable Canadian securities laws.

The Amended and Restated By-Law is effective immediately and remains subject to final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange. In addition, shareholders of the Company will be asked to ratify and confirm the Amended and Restated By-Law at the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting to be held by live audio teleconference on July 30, 2021 (the "Meeting").

For more information and the full text of the Amended and Restated By-Law, please see the Company's management information circular for the Meeting which will be available on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com and the Company's website at www.cornishmetals.com. A copy of the circular and notice of the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting to be held on July 30, 2021 will be mailed out to shareholders on July 2, 2021.

ABOUT CORNISH METALS

Cornish Metals completed the acquisition of the South Crofty tin and United Downs copper / tin projects, plus additional mineral rights located in Cornwall, UK, in July 2016 (see Company news release dated July 12, 2016). The additional mineral rights cover an area of approximately 15,000 hectares and are distributed throughout Cornwall. Some of these mineral rights cover old mines that were historically worked for copper, tin, zinc, and tungsten.

