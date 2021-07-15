Golden Birch Resources Inc. Reminds Shareholders of Upcoming AGM

Timmins, July 15, 2021 - Golden Birch Resources Inc. (CSE: GBRX) ("Golden Birch" or the "Company") reminds shareholders to vote their proxies on-line before the annual general meeting of shareholders ("AGM") to be held on July 20, 2021 at 10am Eastern Time.

Registered shareholders are reminded that they may obtain a voting control number from Capital Transfer Agency Inc. by sending an email to voteproxy@capitaltransferagency.com requesting a voting control number. Once the voting control number is obtained, a registered shareholder may vote on-line at capitaltransferagency.com/voteproxy.

Shareholders who hold their shares with a broker (i.e., non-registered shareholders), and who have not already voted should contact their broker to arrange voting.

At the AGM, there will be a President's message outlining the activities and milestones of the past year, the current activities and plans for our upcoming 3,000m drill program to earn-in 51% working towards an earn-in of 85% of the Exploration Licenses. Our director Steve Balch will briefly outline the 3,000m drill program and our overall Exploration approach. It is anticipated that the drill program will commence in or about August 1, 2021.

About Golden Birch Resources Inc.

Golden Birch Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing quality mineral properties in Papua New Guinea. The Company's core values are respect for the Community, the Landowners, the environment and operating a safe workplace for its employees. The Company is also committed to best practice standards of Corporate Governance.

For further information please visit the Company's website at www.goldenbirchresources.ca or contact:



Golden Birch Resources

Iain Martin, Director, interim CEO and President

Tel: +1 705 288 0249

martiniainr@gmail.com

