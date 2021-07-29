Quebec Nickel Corp. Announces Appointments to Advisory Board

Vancouver, July 29, 2021 - Quebec Nickel Corp. (CSE: QNI) ("Quebec Nickel Corp." or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointments of Messrs. Glenn Mullan, David Gower and Daniel Schieber to its Advisory Board.

Glenn Mullan - Advisory

Glenn Mullan serves as the founder, and President/CEO of Golden Valley Mines Ltd. and Executive Chair of Abitibi Royalties Inc., both based in Val-D'Or, QC where his main area of interest continues to be grassroots early-stage exploration, primarily for precious and base metals, and energy minerals in Canada and abroad. Glenn formed a nickel mining exploration company (Canadian Royalties Inc.) in 1999, and which soon won the AEMQ's "Prospector of the Year" Award in 2003 for its multiple Ni-Cu-PGE discoveries in the remote Nunavik Region of Northern Québec. This company soon evolved into a Ni-Cu-PGE producer that currently employs more than 1000 people in Northern Québec, and is currently owned by a Chinese nickel producer.

Glenn Mullan was the 36th President of the Prospectors & Developers of Canada (PDAC). Over his +40-year career, Glenn has followed a traditional mining exploration and prospecting path, beginning with contract geophysical surveys in the North (Québec, Ontario, BC, Yukon) and working in remote locations.

Glenn's guidance on the pathway to production will be invaluable for Quebec Nickel.

David Gower - Advisory

David Gower, P. Geo, has over 20 years of experience in exploration with Falconbridge, (now Xstrata / Glencore) most recently as Director of Global Nickel and PGM exploration. David was a member of the Senior Operating Team for mining projects with Falconbridge.

As a Nickel developer, David has led exploration teams that have made significant brownfield discoveries at Raglan, Sudbury, and Matagami, as well as major greenfield discoveries at Araguaia and Amazonas in Brazil, and Kabanga in Tanzania. David has held Executive and Directors positions with several junior and midsize mining companies for the past 10 years. Currently David is CEO of Emerita Resources a high profile Spanish zinc explorer on the cusp of announcing major developments.

Daniel Schieber - Advisory

Daniel Schieber established his career in metals and mining finance as an analyst for the Stabilitas Group of Funds in 2005. In 2009, he co-founded Euroscandic International Group where he raised upwards of $360M in project financing for specific development projects in the mining sector. In 2011-2015, he pivoted to Canadian-based farmland investments, where he became Chief Investment Officer at Dynamis Capital Corp., which focuses on long-term, recession-proof investments with emphasis on gold and silver. Mr. Schieber is CEO and Director of GoldHaven Resources Corp.

David Patterson, CEO of Quebec Nickel stated, "We are so pleased to have these high impact advisors to help guide the Company. Glenn, David and Daniel joining the Quebec Nickel team brings industry specific knowledge and expertise that is hard to duplicate. The Company welcomes our Advisory Board to our team and the assistance they will bring in helping us unlock the significant nickel value in our Project."

The Company also announces it has retained Sandra D'Angelo through 2267013 Ontario Inc. ("2261013"), an arm's length advisory and consulting services firm to provide the Company with a range of services including marketing, investor relations and other corporate advisory services as may be requested by the Company from time to time. 2267013 is an established Toronto-based financial services company that provides assistance to various issuers in accessing capital markets.

2267013 will assist in broadening our shareholder base by providing access to their network of retail brokers and investment advisors, high net-worth individuals, traditional institutional investors and fund managers, private equity investors, as well as potential strategic corporate investors. Under the terms of the agreement, 2267013 will be paid a monthly fixed fee of C$17,500. The agreement is for an initial period of three months.

Additionally, the Company announces the granting of 3,400,000 incentive stock options to certain directors, officers, employees, and consultants of the Company at an exercise price of $0.11 (the "Options") in accordance with the Company's 10% rolling incentive stock option plan.

About Quebec Nickel Corp.

Quebec Nickel Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing nickel projects in Quebec, Canada. The Company has 100% interest in our Ducros Group Property, consisting of 239 contiguous mining claims covering 12,818.63 hectares within the Abitibi region located in Quebec, Canada. Additional information on Quebec Nickel Corp. is available at www.quebecnickel.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Quebec Nickel Corp.

"David Patterson, CEO"

For further information, please contact: Elyssia Patterson, CFO

Tel: +1 (778) 683 4324

Email: info@quebecnickel.com

