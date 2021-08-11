Cortus Identifies Gold and Pathfinder Mineralization, Structures and Stratigraphy at Its Grayson Property in Nevada That Are Analogous to the Nearby Relief Canyon Mine

Edmonton, August 11, 2021 - Cortus Metals Inc. (TSXV: CRTS) (the "Company", or "Cortus") is pleased to announce fieldwork results on its Grayson Project in Pershing County, Nevada. Geological and structural mapping have identified a zone of extensive veining, silicification, and jasperoid outcrop coincident with newly discovered thrust faulting and a linear array of historical mine workings. This highly prospective new zone is projected to extend beneath shallow alluvial and volcanic cover, indicating significant potential for the discovery of epithermal gold mineralization.

Cortus CEO, Sean Mager commented, "Grayson is one of the flagship properties in our portfolio. The emerging scale of this project and its proximity to producing mines and known deposits with analogous structure and mineralization demonstrate the potential for a making significant discovery in the underexplored basins of Nevada. The Cortus team is developing outstanding drill targets with systematic exploration, proprietary data and industry-leading expertise."

Project Highlights

Grayson is a 7,600-hectare claim package of alluvial/volcanic pediment close to numerous past and presently producing mines, including Relief Canyon Mine, Coeur-Rochester Mine and Spring Valley Canyon Mine;

Grayson features stratigraphic and structural controls similar to mineralization at the Relief Canyon Mine, which is 26 km northwest and reported a measured-indicated-inferred gold resource of 834,200 ounces* in 2018;

Grayson is within the Luning-Fencemaker thrust fault system, well-known for strong hydrothermal activity, which was key in forming the Relief Canyon, Goldbanks and other deposits;

Mapping of thrust faults at Grayson revealed links with structures hosting known gold occurrences as well as antimony and mercury anomalies, important pathfinder mineralization;

Measurements from recent structural mapping indicate the projection of bedrock below shallow cover at Grayson, indicating achievable drill depths to verify mineralization (fig.1);

A regionally significant correlation of fluorite and clay minerals to Carlin-type gold mineralization has been documented on the property;

Rock chip samples along the thrust fault in strongly silicified altered limestone units (Jasperoid) yield anomalous gold values up to 647 ppb gold, indicating the presence of a significant hydrothermal system;

Results of a ground magnetic survey are currently being processed;

A soil survey has been completed in the target area, with lab results pending;

Grayson is in the drill permitting stage and is available for acquisition, option or joint venture.





Figure 1. Grayson Project - local geology, faults, mines, and rock geochemistry.



To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6646/92763_afe0f40314764bbc_001full.jpg

About Cortus Metals Inc.

Cortus Metals Inc. (TSXV: CRTS) is new Canadian mineral exploration company with a portfolio highly prospective early-stage projects in Nevada and an innovative project accelerator strategy to advance them to fruition. Cortus' expert team uses systematic methods and proprietary data to target significant epithermal and Carlin-type mineralization beneath shallow cover. We provide investors with exceptional opportunities to capitalize on the potential to discover gold-silver deposits of >1-million-ounces in this top-ranked mining jurisdiction. Our mandate is to collaborate with third parties to complete drill programs of 2,000 to 4,000 metres with Cortus retaining a significant interest in the outcomes. Our projects are available for acquisition via sale, option and/or joint venture mechanisms.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael Dufresne, M.Sc, P.Geol., P.Geo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

*Reference-Technical Report and Feasibility Study for the Relief Canyon Project, Pershing County, Nevada, USA. Pershing Gold Corp.. July 6, 2018.

