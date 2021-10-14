Sitka Announces Warrant Amendment





|Date of |Number of |Price|Current |Amended |

|Issuance |warrants | |Expiry |expiry |

| | | |Date |date |

|Oct. 13, 2019|2,798,827 |$0.16|October 31, 2021|October 31, 2022|

|May 26/2020 |13,084,612|$0.14|May 26, 2022 |May 26, 2023 |

VANCOUVER, October 14, 2021 - Sitka Gold Corp. ("Sitka" or the "Company") (CNSX:SIG.CN) (FSE:1RF) (OTC:SITKF) announces that subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, it will amend the expiry date of certain common share purchase warrants previously issued in connection with private placements as follows:

About Sitka Gold Corp.

Sitka Gold Corp. is a mineral exploration company headquartered in Canada that is fully funded for its planned 2021 exploration programs with the completion of a $6.37 million financing earlier this year. The Company is managed by a team of experienced industry professionals and is focused on exploring for economically viable mineral deposits with its primary emphasis on gold, silver and copper mineral properties of merit. Sitka currently has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the RC, Barney Ridge, Clear Creek and OGI properties in Yukon and the Burro Creek Gold property in Arizona. Sitka owns a 100% interest in its Alpha Gold property in Nevada, it's Mahtin Gold property in the Yukon and it's Coppermine River project in Nunavut.

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Cor Coe, P.Geo., Director and CEO of the Company, and a Qualified Person (QP) as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF

Sitka Gold Corp.

"Donald Penner"

President and Director

For more information contact:

Donald Penner

President & Director

604-979-0509

dpenner@sitkagoldcorp.com

or

Cor Coe, P.Geo.

CEO & Director

604-979-0509

ccoe@sitkagoldcorp.com

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, including statements relating to proposed amendments to the Warrants are forward-looking statements and contain forward-looking information.

