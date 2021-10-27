Lumina Gold Announces Commencement of Drilling at Cangrejos

VANCOUVER, Oct. 27, 2021 - Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) (OTCQX: LMGDF) (the "Company" or "Lumina") is pleased to announce that drilling of the approximately 30,000 metre program has commenced at Cangrejos. The Company plans to scale from one drill rig to four over the course of the program and is targeting mid-2022 completion of the planned infill and step-out drilling.

Leo Hathaway, Senior Vice President, commented: "The upcoming program will increase the confidence in the existing resource and aim to expand it, most excitingly, to the northwest of the Gran Bestia ridge, where the deposit remains open."

The infill program is designed to convert the resource contained in the Preliminary Economic Assessment ultimate pits to the Measured or Indicated category, for inclusion in a Prefeasibility Study. Additionally, drill holes will also step-out on the existing resource laterally, provide further material for metallurgical testing and be used for advancing geotechnical and hydrogeological studies.

About Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) is a Vancouver, Canada based precious and base metals exploration and development company focused on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project, Ecuador's largest primary gold deposit located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador. Lumina has an experienced management team with a successful track record of advancing and monetizing exploration projects.

Further details are available on the Company's website at https://luminagold.com/

