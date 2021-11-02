Fortitude Gold Reports Third Quarter Net Income of $4.6m or $0.19 per Share

COLORADO SPRINGS, November 2, 2021 - Fortitude Gold Corp. (OTCQB:FTCO) (the "Company") reported production and financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 of 11,478 ounces of gold produced at $793 per ounce all-in sustaining cost, $20.4 million net sales, and a $16.6 million increase to its treasury to $44.3 million from December 31, 2020. Fortitude Gold is a gold producer, developer, and explorer with operations in Nevada, U.S.A.

Q3 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND HIGHLIGHTS

$20.4 million net sales

$4.6 million net income or $0.19 per share

$44.3 million cash balance on September 30, 2021, an increase of $16.6 million from December 31, 2020

11,478 gold ounces produced

1.42 grams per tonne average gold grade mined

$75.5 million working capital at September 30, 2021, an increase of $33.7 million from December 31, 2020

$9.6 million mine gross profit

$624 total cash cost after by-product credits per gold ounce sold

$793 per gold ounce total all-in sustaining cost

16.7% dividend increase to $0.42 annually per share, subsequently increased by 14% to $0.48 per share

Overview of Q3 2021 Results

Fortitude Gold sold 11,454 gold ounces at a total cash cost of $624 per ounce (after by-product credits). Realized metal prices during the quarter averaged $1,789 per ounce gold*. The Company recorded net income of $4.6 million, or $0.19 per share. Cash and cash equivalents at quarter end totaled $44.3 million. The Company produced 11,478 ounces of gold during the quarter and maintains its 2021 upper range gold production Outlook of 45,000 gold ounces.

*Average realized metal prices include final settlement adjustments for previously unsettled provisional sales. Provisional sales may remain unsettled from one quarter into the next. Realized prices will therefore vary from average spot metal market prices upon final settlement.

Mr. Jason Reid, CEO and President of Fortitude Gold, stated, "The Isabella Pearl mine delivered another strong production quarter with 11,478 low-cost gold ounces keeping us on target to reach the high end of our 2021 production outlook range. Other third quarter highlights included net income of $4.6 million, a record cash balance of $44.3 million and a 16.7% dividend increase to $0.42 annually. This solid third quarter, following an exceptional 2021 first half, allowed the Company to increase its dividend in October, for a third time this year, to $0.04 per month, or $0.48 per year. We are pleased to be executing our strategic business strategy, outperforming our industry peers on year-to-date valuations and we are proud to be one of the few junior producers delivering substantial dividends to shareholders."

Mr. Reid continued, "Exploration during the quarter included a positive second round of drill results at the Scarlet target located on the Isabella Pearl property, as well as the Company's largest infill drill program to date at our Golden Mile property. We continue to target an initial resource at Golden Mile in 2021, with the goal to move the project towards a production decision at the earliest possible time. Column leach tests for Golden Mile mineralization were released during the third quarter estimating 85% gold recovery. We also received our permit to expand the heap leach pad at the Isabella Pearl project in July and began construction activities during the quarter with pad completion expected early 2022. We are excited to be a profitable gold producer in the Walker Lane Mineral Belt, with a stellar portfolio of 100% owned properties. We look forward to moving closer to building our second mine in Nevada, U.S.A, arguably the world's premier mining jurisdiction."

The following Production Statistics table summarizes certain information about our Isabella Pearl Mine for three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020:



Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30,

2021 2020 2021 2020



Ore (tonnes) 139,950 188,048 454,679 490,620 Gold grade (g/t) 1.42 2.02 4.52 1.60 Low-grade stockpile Ore (tonnes) 8,600 51,977 8,600 70,467 Gold grade (g/t) 0.33 0.50 0.33 0.52 Pre-strip waste - - - 1,346,316 Waste (tonnes) 1,838,027 1,437,429 4,894,937 3,597,770 Metal production (before payable metal deductions)(1) Gold (ozs.) 11,478 7,847 37,593 16,747 Silver (ozs.) 16,467 9,169 33,643 20,154

The following Sales Statistics table summarizes certain information about our Isabella Pearl Mine for three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020:



Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30,

2021 2020 2021 2020 Metal sold







Gold (ozs.) 11,454 8,396 37,436 17,205 Silver (ozs.) 16,330 9,616 33,171 21,046 Average metal prices realized (1) Gold ($per oz.) 1,789 1,901 1,796 1,773 Silver ($per oz.) 23.98 24.02 25.14 19.86 Precious metal gold equivalent ounces sold Gold Ounces 11,454 8,396 37,436 17,205 Gold Equivalent Ounces from Silver 219 122 464 236

11,673 8,518 37,900 17,441

Total cash cost before by-product credits per gold ounce sold $ 658 $ 963 $ 596 $ 1,182 Total cash cost after by-product credits per gold ounce sold $ 624 $ 935 $ 574 $ 1,158 Total all-in sustaining cost per gold ounce sold $ 793 $ 945 $ 663 $ 1,191

See Accompanying Tables

The following information summarizes the results of operations for Fortitude Gold Corp. for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, its financial condition at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, and its cash flows for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020. The summary data as of September 30, 2021 and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 is unaudited; the summary data as of December 31, 2020 is derived from our audited financial statements contained in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, but do not include the footnotes and other information that is included in the complete financial statements. Readers are urged to review the Company's Form 10-K in its entirety, which can be found on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

The calculation of its cash cost before by-product credits per gold ounce sold, total cash cost after by-product credits per gold ounce sold and total all-in sustaining cost per gold ounce sold contained in this press release are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see "Management's Discussion and Analysis and Results of Operations" contained in the Company's most recent Form 10-K for a complete discussion and reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures.

Fortitude Gold Corp.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

September 30, December 31, 2021 2020 (Unaudited) ASSETS

Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 44,337 $ 27,774 Accounts receivable 1,628 145 Inventories 33,012 23,051 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,305 1,962 Total current assets 81,282 52,932 Property, plant and mine development, net 37,531 50,990 Operating lease assets, net 220 6,198 Deferred tax assets 1,099 959 Other non-current assets 2,947 1,946 Total assets $ 123,079 $ 113,025 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,982 $ 1,715 Loans payable, current 101 665 Finance lease liabilities, current 78 398 Operating lease liabilities, current 220 6,198 Mining taxes payable 1,153 1,001 Other current liabilities 1,212 1,092 Total current liabilities 5,746 11,069 Asset retirement obligations 4,483 3,844 Loans payable, long-term 52 117 Finance lease liabilities, long-term 19 27 Total liabilities 10,300 15,057 Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock - $0.01 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized and nil outstanding at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 - - Common stock - $0.01 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized and 23,961,208 shares outstanding at September 30, 2021 and 21,211,208 shares outstanding at December 31, 2020 240 212 Additional paid-in capital 103,517 99,682 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) 9,022 (1,926 ) Total shareholders' equity 112,779 97,968 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 123,079 $ 113,025

Fortitude Gold Corp.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited)



Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30,

2021 2020 2021 2020 Sales, net $ 20,422 $ 15,851 $ 66,979 $ 30,284 Mine cost of sales: Production costs 7,075 7,741 21,219 19,698 Depreciation and amortization 3,668 2,949 11,953 6,157 Reclamation and remediation 40 24 116 17 Total mine cost of sales 10,783 10,714 33,288 25,872 Mine gross profit 9,639 5,137 33,691 4,412 Costs and expenses: General and administrative expenses 1,378 593 8,723 1,781 Exploration expenses 2,023 780 4,380 1,373 Other expense, net 48 62 132 172 Total costs and expenses 3,449 1,435 13,235 3,326 Income before income and mining taxes 6,190 3,702 20,456 1,086 Mining and income tax expense 1,544 225 5,075 675 Net income $ 4,646 $ 3,477 $ 15,381 $ 411 Net income per common share: Basic $ 0.19 $ 348 $ 0.64 $ 41 Diluted $ 0.19 $ 348 $ 0.64 $ 41 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 23,961,208 10,000 23,846,686 10,000 Diluted 24,211,606 10,000 24,078,226 10,000

Fortitude Gold Corp.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

For the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020

(U.S. dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)



Nine months ended

September 30,

2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities:

Net income $ 15,381 $ 411 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 12,045 6,263 Stock-based compensation 3,363 - Deferred taxes (140 ) - Other operating adjustments 28 16 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (1,483 ) (1,599 ) Inventories (6,318 ) (2,662 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (343 ) (17 ) Other non-current assets (19 ) (1,304 ) Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities 555 958 Income and mining taxes payable 153 675 Net cash provided by operating activities 23,222 2,741 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (1,753 ) (6,368 ) Net cash used in investing activities (1,753 ) (6,368 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Contributions from GRC - 10,567 Dividends paid (4,433 ) - Issuance of common stock 500 - Repayment of loans payable (629 ) (656 ) Repayment of capital leases (344 ) (326 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (4,906 ) 9,585 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 16,563 5,958 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 27,774 866 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 44,337 $ 6,824 Supplemental Cash Flow Information Interest expense paid $ 24 $ 72 Income and mining taxes paid $ 5,063 $ - Non-cash investing and financing activities: Change in capital expenditures in accounts payable $ 1,132 $ (1,532 ) Change in estimate for asset retirement costs $ 499 $ 1,404 Stock contributed from Parent $ - $ 100 Equipment purchased under finance lease $ 16 $ -

About Fortitude Gold Corp.:

Fortitude Gold is a U.S. based gold producer targeting projects with low operating costs, high margins, and strong returns on capital. The Company's strategy is to grow organically, remain debt-free and distribute substantial dividends. The Company's Nevada Mining Unit consists of five high-grade gold properties located in the Walker Lane Mineral Belt, with the Isabella Pearl gold mine in current production. Nevada, U.S.A. is among the world's premier mining friendly jurisdictions.

Cautionary Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. If you are risk-averse you should NOT buy shares in Fortitude Gold Corp. The statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. When used in this press release, the words "plan", "target", "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "intend" and "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the statements regarding the Company's strategy, future plans for production, future expenses and costs, future liquidity and capital resources, and estimates of mineralized material are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon information available to the Company on the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements.

Forward looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those discussed in this press release. In particular, the scope, duration, and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on mining operations, Company employees, and supply chains as well as the scope, duration and impact of government action aimed at mitigating the pandemic may cause future actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements. Also, there can be no assurance that production will continue at any specific rate.

Contact:

Greg Patterson

719-717-9825

greg.patterson@fortitudegold.com

www.Fortitudegold.com

SOURCE: Fortitude Gold Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/670803/Fortitude-Gold-Reports-Third-Quarter-Net-Income-of-46m-or-019-per-Share