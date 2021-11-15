Is gold company Kingman Minerals on the verge of a revaluation?

Inflation in the U.S. is at its highest level in 30 years, lifting the price of gold back well above the USD 1,800 per ounce mark and a key resistance. But if you believe Chris Vermeulen of https://TheTechnicalTraders.com, for example, this is just the beginning! In his opinion, the gold price should rise to USD 2,600 - and gold companies should make a "huge, explosive move".



Whether this explosive move comes or not, we believe that gold and good gold companies have a good chance to perform well in the coming weeks and months. This is especially true for Kingman Minerals (WKN A2P21P / TSXV KGS), the company we would like to introduce to the readers of GOLDINVEST.de today.



Kingman Minerals follows a somewhat different strategy than a large part of the exploration companies in North America. The company does not focus on "grass roots" projects, but on gold properties that already have high-grade, historic deposits or even have a historic, high-grade gold mine on their property. This is done to increase the probability of success and reduce the exploration risk.



