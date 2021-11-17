Norsemont Announces Maiden Diamond Drill Program at Choquelimpie

Vancouver, November 17th, 2021 - Norsemont Mining Inc. (CSE:NOM) (OTC:NRRSF) (FWB:LXZ1) ("Norsemont" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received the environmental permit to allow for its inaugural diamond drilling campaign at Choquelimpie.

Prior to initiating the drill program, Norsemont prepared and submitted a "Carta Pertinencia" (consultation as to whether a project or activities must be submitted to and considered by the authorities of the Environmental Impact Assessment System). A positive environmental resolution was received, allowing for an evaluation of the geological resources, situated on already disturbed ground adjacent to the historic high-grade open pits. This resolution does not require filing of an environmental impact declaration or impact study.

In keeping with a long exploration and mining tradition in the southern Andes, Norsemont was proud to have been able to participate in a Pachamama ceremony with its local Aymara stakeholders. Figures 1 & 2 below capture some moments from this solemn ceremonial event, which was held to bless the property and activities planned by Norsemont for the property and its continued success for all stakeholders.



Figures 1 & 2: Aymara Pachamama ceremony blessing the property and diamond drill program.

Norsemont's VP Exploration John Currie states: "This important second environmental ruling confirms our understanding and commitment to environmental policies in Chile for exploration activities on mature projects or those which have experienced extensive historical exploration and mining activities. This ruling provides a clear path forward for the company to proceed with its maiden drill program, as well as other future exploration programs in areas where no new surface disturbance is planned. We are also very proud and honored to have hosted an Aymara indigenous Pachamama ceremony at various sites around the project to bless the project and all exploration activities relating to our drill campaign and future endeavours. The support from the local indigenous community is uplifting and we will continue to foster a harmonious relationship with them and all our local stakeholders. As one of the Aymara leaders stated: "A successful exploration program and possible return to future production at Choquelimpie helps everybody in the community"

All field activities are strictly observing COVID-19 protocols and continue to make robust progress across several fronts.

Marc Levy, CEO of Norsemont said, "I'm very proud and excited to be embarking on our initial diamond drill program at Choquelimpie. It has taken a lot of hard work by our team on the ground and our incredible board to get here, despite the challenges of Covid. We have executed on systematic work on the project this year at all levels, which I believe will help advance the Choquelimpie project. We anticipate another major milestone with our maiden NI 43-101 resource report, expected in the coming months. We look forward to the continued support of all our stakeholders."

Mr. Art Freeze, P.Geo, Director of Norsemont Mining as well as a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has supervised the preparation of the technical information in this news release.

About Norsemont Mining Inc.

Norsemont comprises experienced natural resource professionals focused on growing shareholder value and developing its flagship project through to bankable feasibility. Norsemont Mining owns a 100-per-cent interest in the Choquelimpie gold-silver project in northern Chile, a previously permitted gold and silver mine. Choquelimpie has over 1,700 drill holes, with significant existing infrastructure.

