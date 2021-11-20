Norsemont Issues Stock Options and Restricted Share Units

Vancouver, November 19, 2021 - Norsemont Mining Inc. (CSE:NOM) (OTC:NRRSF) (FWB:LXZ1) ("Norsemont" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, pursuant to its stock option plan, it has granted incentive stock options and restricted share units ("RSUs") to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company. 271,000 RSUs were awarded and 885,000 stock options were granted to purchase 885,000 common shares exercisable at a price of $1.05 per share for a period of five years. Both options and RSUs vest over a period of two years.

About Norsemont Mining

Norsemont comprises experienced natural resource professionals focused on growing shareholder value and developing its flagship project through to bankable feasibility. Norsemont Mining owns a 100-per-cent interest in the Choquelimpie gold-silver project in northern Chile, a previously permitted gold and silver mine. Choquelimpie has over 1,700 drill holes, with significant existing infrastructure.

