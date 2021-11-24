Dajin Lithium receives Final Court Order Approval for Plan of Arrangement with HeliosX Corp.

Vancouver, November 24, 2021 - Dajin Lithium Corp. ("Dajin") (TSXV:DJI) (OTC:DJIFF) (FSE:C2U1) wishes to report that, further to the news release dated November 19, 2021, Dajin and HeliosX Corp. ("HeliosX") have now received a Final Order from the Supreme Court of British Columbia that approved the plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") among Dajin, HeliosX, ESG Technologies Inc. and Helios Infrastructure Corp. Dajin has also received conditional approval of the Arrangement from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") and to list the common shares of the resulting issuer on the TSXV. Final approval from the TSXV is subject to Dajin and HeliosX meeting certain closing conditions required by the TSXV.

The shareholders and directors of HeliosX have unanimously approved this Arrangement and at Dajin's Annual General and Special Meeting (the "Meeting") the Dajin's shareholders voted in favour of the Arrangement. The Arrangement received 99.355% approval of total securities voted at the Meeting held on November 19, 2021.

About Dajin Lithium Corp.

Dajin Lithium Corp. is a Lithium exploration company with brine-based Lithium exploration projects located in Argentina and Nevada. Dajin has announced exceptional Lithium brine assay results from 25 shallow pits ranging from 281 mg/litre to 1,353 mg/litre, averaging 591 mg/litre on the Salinas Grandes salar in Jujuy province, Argentina. Dajin holds a 49% Joint Venture interest in 230,000 acres in Jujuy province with Litica Resources S.A., an operating subsidiary of Pluspetrol Resources Corporation, a major international Argentinian oil and gas company.

In Nevada, Dajin holds a 100% interest in 403 placer mining claims covering 7,914 acres in the Teels Marsh valley of Mineral County, Nevada. Dajin has acquired the water rights in the Teels Marsh valley and has received all of the necessary permits for drilling, with engineered access roads and two large drill pads constructed. Dajin holds an earn-in agreement with Lone Mountain Resources LLC, an affiliate of Lilac Solutions, Inc., to earn a 75% interest in Dajin's 100% owned Alkali Lake Lithium project located 7 miles from Albemarle's Silver Peak Lithium brine operation in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada. The TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) do not accept any responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

About HeliosX Corp.

HeliosX Corp. is a private ESG focused mineral exploration and mining technology company holding 311,900 acres of Lithium brine exploration rights in Alberta, Canada and two high value metal extraction Consulting and License agreements. One agreement is for the application of electrochemistry for a process to recover up to 98% of the residual high value metals from refractory mine tailings and a second agreement is for a patented chemistry technology that extracts valuable metals from conventional mine concentrates. HeliosX is currently undertaking a feasibility study for a gold concentrate extraction facility in British Columbia.

Further Information

All information contained in this news release with respect to Dajin or HeliosX was supplied by the respective party, for inclusion herein, without independent review by the other party, and each party and its directors and officers have relied on the other party for any information concerning the other party.

Completion of the Arrangement is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, TSXV acceptance and if applicable pursuant to TSXV requirements, majority of the minority shareholder approval. There can be no assurance that the Arrangement or the Concurrent Financing will be completed as proposed or at all.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the management information circular of Dajin, any information released or received with respect to the Arrangement may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of Dajin should be considered highly speculative.

The TSXV has not in any way passed upon the merits of the proposed Arrangement and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

For further information: Please contact: Brian Findlay

President & CEO - Dajin Lithium Corp.

Telephone: (604) 681-6151

Email: info@dajin.ca www.dajin.ca Christopher Brown, P.Eng

President & CEO - HeliosX Corp.

Telephone: (403) 975-1996

Email: info@helioscorp.ca



Click Image To View Full Size

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notice on Forward Looking Information

Certain statements and information herein, including all statements that are not historical facts, contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements or information include but are not limited to statements or information with respect to: the Concurrent Financing, including amounts anticipated to be raised thereunder, the Escrow Release Conditions and the use of net proceeds therefrom; the terms and conditions of the Arrangement, including receipt of TSXV and Dajin shareholder approval; mailing of the Dajin information circular; holding the Dajin shareholder meeting; the details of any securities issuances, conversions, exchanges or cancellations; obtaining the interim order and final order from the Court to approve the Arrangement. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements or information can be identified by the use of words such as "estimate", "project", "belief", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "predict", "may" or "should" and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information.

With respect to forward-looking statements and information contained herein, Dajin has made numerous assumptions including among other things, assumptions about general business and economic conditions of HeliosX and the market in which it operates. The foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive.

Although management of Dajin and HeliosX believe that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such statements or information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements or information herein will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements and information by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. These factors include, but are not limited to: risks relating to the completion of the Arrangement; risks relating to the receipt of all requisite approvals for the Arrangement, including the approval of Dajin shareholders and the TSXV; risks associated with the business of HeliosX; business and economic conditions in the lithium industry generally; changes in commodity prices; changes in interest and currency exchange rates; government action or delays in the receipt of government approvals, industrial disturbances or other job action, and unanticipated events related to health, safety and environmental matters); changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets; changes in laws; risks related to the direct and indirect impact of COVID-19 including, but not limited to, its impact on general economic conditions, the ability to obtain financing as required; and other risk factors as detailed from time to time. Dajin and HeliosX do not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U.S. Securities laws.

Copyright (c) 2021 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.