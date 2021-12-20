Rokmaster Updates Its Advanced Stage Duncan Lake Zn-Pb-Ag Project

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Rokmaster Resources Corp. (TSXV: RKR) (OTCQB: RKMSF) (FSE: 1RR1) ("Rokmaster" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the 2021 exploration activities and expanded claim package at its advanced stage Zinc-Lead-Silver deposit at Duncan Lake and on newly acquired ground on the "President Silver Trend", both in southeastern British Columbia.

Regional Scale of Duncan Lake Zn-Pb Occurrences

Duncan Lake is one of a series of Zn-Pb-Ag carbonate hosted deposits which are associated with Cambrian age limestones forming the western boundary of a prolific metallogenic belt, the Kootenay Arc. Rokmaster's Duncan Lake ~15 km long claim package host numerous Pb-Zn-Ag occurrences, including the Duncan No. 1 to 4 mineral occurrences and most significantly the northerly down plunge extensions of the No. 7 and 8 Zones of Teck Resources' Duncan Mine Prospect. All of these Pb-Zn-Ag occurrences follow the permissive Badshot limestone (Figure 1). The contact of the Badshot limestone may form mineralized domains, with hundreds of metres to kilometre-scale strike lengths, exemplified by the No.1 to No.8 occurrences. Prospecting samples, and the results of extensive soil geochemical surveys highlight the positions of strongest Zn-Pb-Ag mineralized zones within the project's 10 km long Badshot trend (Table 1). The size and frequency of these occurrences demonstrates the strength of the metallogenic system at Duncan Lake.

Table 1. Prospecting Samples Duncan Lake Zinc Occurrences1

Easting Northing Ag g/t Pb % Zn % Pb+Zn

% 505485 5574048 23.00 13.00 21.44 34.44 505858 5571440 7.84 11.73 18.25 29.98 505502 5573996 8.00 8.35 21.55 29.90 506637 5571130 11.00 5.55 24.23 29.78 505888 5571322 20.00 11.07 17.78 28.85 506613 5571193 12.00 6.82 18.55 25.37 505500 5574000 10.00 8.53 16.27 24.80 506621 5571169 11.00 5.66 19.10 24.76 505859 5571441 5.78 4.77 16.25 21.02 505874 5571492 5.00 3.45 16.30 19.75 506734 5571109 14.92 3.55 15.70 19.25 505479 5574068 6.00 4.11 14.95 19.06 506760 5571122 6.74 0.07 16.83 16.90 506703 5571165 11.00 3.44 11.95 15.39 505531 5572941 7.00 1.11 12.36 13.47 506695 5571132 5.60 2.09 10.00 12.09 505566 5572899 3.00 0.14 10.43 10.57 506120 5567279 78.00 9.38 0.23 9.61 505651 5572777 4.00 3.81 5.42 9.23 505860 5571441 3.25 3.67 4.60 8.27 506200 5571349 14.25 6.26 1.78 8.04 505586 5572855 3.00 0.26 7.58 7.84 505861 5571442 1.85 1.19 5.71 6.90 506391 5571429 1.58 0.07 6.57 6.64 506153 5567233 0.50 0.15 6.28 6.43 503310 5579776 130.00 0.39 0.02 0.41

The Duncan Mine Prospect

The adjacent Duncan Mine Prospect was the focus of an underground development program by Cominco in 1959-1960 followed by substantial underground and surface diamond drilling which continued through to 1997. The Duncan Mine Prospect (Duncan No. 5 - 8 zones) contains a historical resource of 3.9 million tonnes grading 3.2% Zn and 3.1% Pb (Lane, 2018)23. Work undertaken by Cominco geologists (1989 to 1997) pursued the No. 7 and 8 mineralized zones onto what is now Rokmaster ground. These drillholes were collared on very broad 300 - 350 m centres, Figure 2. The results of this program suggested that the grade of Zn-Pb-Ag mineralization increases to the northwest along the shallow plunge line of the Duncan anticline.

The increasing thickness and tenor of Pb-Zn+/- Ag mineralization following the No. 7 zone to the northwest, was exemplified by the results of DDH C89-5: 7.1% Zn and 4.6% Pb over 8.0 m; DDH C91-7:11.4 % Zn and 0.8% Pb over 4.8 m; and DDH C97-12, 6.2% Zn and 6.3% Pb over 7.5 m (Figure 2)2. Drilling was targeting the antiformal closure off the Duncan Anticline. Although the anticline is considered to be tight, no drillholes penetrated the western limb of the anticline with all currently known Pb-Zn mineralization concentrated along the crest and within the eastern limb position (Figure 3). On Rokmaster's property, the Duncan Mine sulphide zones have been followed for an additional 900 - 1,000 m of strike length and remain open to the northwest. In addition, the southern fence of 1997 drilling, DDH's C97-7, C97-15 and C97-16 core strong Pb - Zn results with the Teck property boundary approximately 1,000 m to the southeast of these drillholes. This area remains untested by surface drillholes. Rokmaster's Duncan Lake Zinc Project has:

Room to discover mineralization, at the kilometre scale, in the direction of increasing Ag-Zn-Pb trends. Room to test the permissive anticlinal closure, on a kilometre scale on both the western and eastern limbs of the Duncan Anticline within the often-fertile Badshot limestone.

Rokmaster and Acquisition of the President Showing - President Silver Trend.

Rokmaster has recently acquired a 123-ha claim package which overlies the Two Brothers and President Crown grants. These claims provide an additional 1800 m of strike length on northwestern continuation of the Duncan Lake Zn-Pb-Ag trend. The additional claims fall along the northwest side of Duncan Lake and are contiguous with Rokmaster's adjacent Duncan claims. At the President Silver Trend, a strong, deep yellow-orange gossanous alteration and deformation zone follows the northwest plunging trace of the Duncan Anticline. The occurrence was first tested by a series of three short adits, totalling 210 m where in 1893 the operators focus was on very high-grade silver-lead mineralized zones. The occurrences are characterized by much higher silver grades, with 1980 trench samples cutting 531 g/t Ag over 1.0 m, Figure 4. The data suggests that the mineralogical zonation and increasing Ag-Pb-Zn tenor, first noted near the Duncan Mine, continues to the northwest across Duncan Lake. The occurrence was targeted in 1976 by a single BQ drillhole (44.7 m) which failed to intersect bedrock.

Northwest zonation in the direction of increasing silver is suggested by:

Cominco's drilling on the northwesterly continuation of the No. 8 zone at Duncan Lake, now on Rokmaster ground, where 74 drillhole samples contained greater than 0.5 g/t Ag, averaged 1.7 g/t Ag. Drilling by Cominco in 1997 did not assay for silver. Resampling of 1997 core demonstrated that 5 of 21 samples returned silver grades >3.5 ppm Ag (Lane, 20184). Lane reported that "silver may be an important contributor to certain mineralized intervals". On the President Silver Trend, on the northwest side of Duncan Lake, the data of MacGregor (1981)5 lists twenty rock samples taken from three trenches that carry an average silver grade of 42.1 g/t Ag. The progressive increase in silver content occurs over a strike length of 5.5 km, on ground that is largely controlled by Rokmaster.

John Mirko, President and CEO of Rokmaster stated:

"Rokmaster is in the enviable position of controlling a trinity of outstanding mineral occurrences including: 1) the Revel Ridge orogenic gold deposit; 2) Big Copper, a highly prospective sediment hosted copper-silver occurrence; and 3) Duncan Lake, an advanced stage carbonate hosted Zn-Pb-Ag deposit. Any of these could be company builders and each should contribute significantly to shareholder value and growth.

Duncan Lake represents a strong link in the multi-commodity occurrence chain which Rokmaster has forged over several years of astute acquisition, exploration and project enhancement. Duncan Lake has been recognized for decades as being one of the premier undeveloped Zn-Pb-Ag deposits in the Kootenay Arc. With the acquisition of ground overlying the President Silver Trend, the full potential of the Duncan Lake deposits may yet be realized. Rokmaster holds a valid permit (MX-5-802) to undertake surface drilling on its Duncan Lake project and Rokmaster anticipates that that permit will be utilized at a time most advantageous to its shareholders."

Footnote 1. All samples are prospecting style rock grab or random chip samples. Not all samples should be considered representative of all mineralized zones within the occurrences documented in part by these samples. Prospecting samples illustrated in Table 1 have been compiled from data collected in 2021, 2019 and 2018 using a cut-off, with one exception, of 6% Pb+Zn for inclusion in this table. Footnote 2. 4. Lane, R.A. 2018. Technical Report on the Duncan Lake Zinc-Lead Project. Internal Corporate Report for Rokmaster Resources, 75 pages. Footnote 3. Reported widths of mineralization are drill hole intervals or core length recovered. Insufficient data exists to permit the calculation of true widths of the reported mineralized intervals. Footnote 5. MacGregor, A.L. 1981. Geochemical and Trenching Report on the Howser Group Duncan Lake area. British Columbia Department of Mines and Petroleum Resources, Assessment Report No. 9480.

All figures attached and linked within this release are available at: rokmaster.com/projects/duncan-lake-zinc/maps-and-figures/

Quality Assurance/Quality Control. The press release documents the results of surface rock samples collected over more than one year at Duncan Lake. All rock samples collected in 2018 and 2019 were shipped to MSA Labs in Langley, British Columbia. MSA All prospecting rock samples were shipped to MSA Labs in Langley, British Columbia. MSA is an ISO 17025 (Testing and Calibration Laboratory) and an ISO 9001 (Quality Management System) Certified Laboratory. Rock samples were crushed to 2 mm and a 500-gram sub sample was pulverized with 85% of the sample passing 75 microns. The sub sample was analysed using a combination of MSA Labs ICF-6Pb or ICF-6Zn four acid digestion of a 0.2 g pulp, with analysis by ICP-AES Ore Grade. Additional elements were by IMS-117 a 39 element, 20g pulp, using a 1:1 aqua regia digestion followed by ICP-AES/MS at ultratrace levels. QAQC for these samples utilized internal laboratory standards, no external standards were submitted into the sample stream.

For rock samples collected in 2021, all samples were shipped to MSA Labs in Langley, British Columbia. MSA is an ISO 17025 (Testing and Calibration Laboratory) and an ISO 9001 (Quality Management System) Certified Laboratory. Rock samples were crushed to 2 mm and a 500-gram sub sample was pulverized with 85% of the sample passing 75 microns. The sub sample was analysed using a combination of MSA Labs FAS211 for Au and ICP-240 (4 acid digestion) for silver, base metals and other trace elements. FAS211 for gold is an ore grade fire assay of a 50 g pulp with an AAS finish with a detection range between 0.01 and 100 ppm). ICP-240 utilizes four acid digestion and provides ore grade analytical data on silver, base metals and 26 other elements. In addition to internal MSA lab standards, Rokmaster submitted known standards into the sample stream.

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Eric Titley P.Geo., who is independent of Rokmaster and who acts as Rokmaster's Qualified Person.

About Rokmaster

Rokmaster controls a portfolio of three significant exploration and development projects all of which are in southern British Columbia in regions of excellent infrastructure. The three projects include:

Revel Ridge. Rokmaster is currently conducting an underground drill program at the Revel Ridge project located in southeastern British Columbia 35 km's N of the City of Revelstoke. Revel Ridge is a high-grade gold and polymetallic orogenic sulphide deposit which has been the subject of a PEA Technical Report dated December 8, 2020.

Big Copper. Rokmaster controls the Big Copper property in the Creston area of Southern British Columbia. Big Copper is a high-grade copper-silver occurrence hosted in mid-Proterozoic rocks. Copper-silver mineralization has been traced for 4 km along strike and is exposed in a series of adits and trenches over approximately 400 - 500 m of vertical relief. Big Copper likely belongs to a class of stratabound replacement copper-silver deposits hosted within mid - Proterozoic quartzitic sediments. The style and stratigraphic setting of mineralization at Big Copper may be analogous to similar stratabound silver-copper deposits in NW Montana e.g., the Troy mine (64 million tonnes of 0.74% Cu and 54 g/t Ag (Western Mining History, 2020) or Hecla's Montanore Mine, 112 million tonnes at 51.2 g/t Ag and 0.7% Cu (Hecla, 2020 Annual Report, Pg. 119. www.hecla-mining.com).2



Footnote (2). The qualified person has been unable to verify this inferred resource.

Duncan Lake Zinc. Duncan is a carbonate hosted silver-lead-zinc deposit located near Duncan Lake in southern British Columbia. The deposit is hosted within a Cambrian age Badshot Limestone which also hosts Ag-Pb-Zn mineralization at Teck's currently producing Pend D'Oreille mine as well as past producers including the Blue Bell Mine, Reeves MacDonald, Jersey-Emerald and HB mines. Mineralization at Duncan Lake Zinc forms in the crest and limbs of the regional scale Duncan Lake anticline, where strong lead-zinc +/- silver mineralization has been traced by surface drilling for approximately 2,500 m. At Duncan, Rokmaster will be targeting > 30 Mt of >10% Pb+Zn, & Ag. Historical background and a geological synthesis of the Duncan Lake deposit is provided in a NI 43-101 report by Lane, B., 2018: Technical Report on the Duncan Lake Project.

