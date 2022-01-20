United Lithium Corp Discovers Two New Lithium Rich Pegmatites at Bergby Project, Sweden, in ongoing Drill Program

New high grade spodumene bearing pegmatites intersected



Rush assays on hole BBY21069 from one new pegmatite returned 47.75 m (true thickness 10m) of 1.34 % Li 2 O

42 holes have now been completed totalling 3730m since United Lithium acquired the Bergby Lithium Project

Drilling continues; assays pending or incomplete on most holes

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 20, 2022 -- United Lithium Corp. (CSE: ULTH; OTC: ULTHF; FWB: 0UL) ("ULTH" or the "Company") is pleased to announce completion of 42 core drill holes at the Bergby Lithium project near G?vle in central Sweden. A new spodumene bearing pegmatites was discovered in December 2021, with assays available from the discovery hole BBY21069. Drilling continues on this new discovery.



Discovery hole BBY21069 intersected 47.75m of 1.34% Li 2 O from 2.25 m beneath shallow soil cover. It is interpreted based on nearby holes (BBY21071 and BBY21073 - see Figure 1) that drillhole BBY21069 intersected the host pegmatite at a low angle to dip and true thickness is approximately 10 metres. See Table 1 for the individual assay intervals for drill hole BBY21069.

This new discovery lies 750 metres northwest of the original Bergby lithium discovery drilled in 2017 (see Figures 2 and 3). The site was identified from boulderhunting and sampling and highlights the potential at Bergy for new near surface discoveries. The Bergy field has the characteristics of a pegmatite swarm with multiple intrusions, and ULTH's technical team anticipates further pegmatites will be located.

Hole BBY21170, drilled 50m south of BBY21069, is planned to be deepened to test if the spodumene rich horizon is continuous to the southwest. Additional holes are planned to test the northeast and southwest extensions of this spodumene pegmatite (see Figure 2). Should positive visual results be received in the first step out holes, additional drilling will be added to test further northeast and southwest of BBY21069.

Michael Dehn, President and CEO of the Company stated: "We are excited to have achieved two new blind high grade lithium discoveries on the property in less than half a year of drilling. The boulder sampling program has been very successful at vectoring drill targeting for this new zone. The Bergby project remains very unexplored, and we look forward to further testing of this discovery and additional targets in 2022."

Table 1: Drill Hole BBY21069 rush assay results

Drill hole number from (m) to (m) length (m) Li 2 O (%) BBY21069 2.25 3.75 1.50 0.555 BBY21069 3.75 5.25 1.50 0.852 BBY21069 5.25 6.75 1.50 1.363 BBY21069 6.75 8.25 1.50 1.253 BBY21069 8.25 9.75 1.50 1.240 BBY21069 9.75 10.95 1.20 1.240 BBY21069 10.95 12.53 1.58 0.863 BBY21069 12.53 14.01 1.48 0.697 BBY21069 14.01 15.51 1.50 0.943 BBY21069 15.51 17.01 1.50 1.580 BBY21069 17.01 18.50 1.49 1.563 BBY21069 18.50 19.97 1.47 0.917 BBY21069 19.97 21.50 1.53 1.787 BBY21069 21.50 23.05 1.55 0.624 BBY21069 23.05 24.55 1.50 2.476 BBY21069 24.55 26.05 1.50 0.355 BBY21069 26.05 27.55 1.50 1.412 BBY21069 27.55 29.12 1.57 1.793 BBY21069 29.12 30.58 1.46 1.137 BBY21069 30.58 32.05 1.47 3.003 BBY21069 32.05 33.55 1.50 3.703 BBY21069 33.55 35.02 1.47 1.462 BBY21069 35.02 36.46 1.44 0.090 BBY21069 36.46 38.02 1.56 0.086 BBY21069 38.02 39.50 1.48 0.777 BBY21069 39.50 41.02 1.52 0.721 BBY21069 41.02 42.50 1.48 1.132 BBY21069 42.50 43.98 1.48 1.455 BBY21069 43.98 45.50 1.52 2.400 BBY21069 45.50 47.07 1.57 1.987 BBY21069 47.07 48.50 1.43 1.948 BBY21069 48.50 50.00 1.50 1.494

Figure 1 https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fbeef6ff-e7d3-472a-b08b-77cd7bd1595c

Figure 2 https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/54cde0f1-9f2d-44e9-820c-adb23150e55c

Figure 3 https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/595d1497-988e-4a75-bcca-90521275ff35

Samples submitted by Leading Edge Materials Corp. were prepared and analyzed by the ME-MS89L technique by ALS Ltd's laboratories in either Pitea, Sweden, Loughrea, Ireland and/or Vancouver, Canada, where duplicates, repeats, blanks and known standards were inserted according to standard industry practice.

Mark Saxon (FAusMM), Technical Advisor to the Company, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 (Standards of Disclosure or Mineral Projects) and has prepared or reviewed the scientific and technical information in this press release.

