PNG Copper Inc. Announces Stock Option Grant

Toronto, February 14, 2022 - PNG Copper Inc. (CSE: PNGC) (the "Company") announces the grant, pursuant to its Stock Option Plan, of options to certain eligible directors and officers to purchase a total of 2,150,000 common shares, exercisable in whole or in part on or before February 9, 2026, at an exercise price of $0.10 per share.
About PNG Copper Inc.
PNG Copper Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing quality mineral properties in Papua New Guinea. The Company's core values are respect for the Community, the Landowners, the environment and operating a safe workplace for its employees. The Company is also committed to best practice standards of Corporate Governance.
For further information please visit the Company's website at pngcopper.ca
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
source version of this press release: https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/113787
