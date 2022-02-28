Cyprium Metals Ltd: Nifty West Grows with Further Significant Cu Intersections

Perth, Australia - Cyprium Metals Ltd. (ASX:CYM) is pleased to announce the receipt of assay results from a further 16 RC holes (for 4,186m) at Nifty West. The drilling programme is targeting lightly drilled areas up-plunge of the former underground mine in the keel area of the Nifty Syncline below the western end of the Nifty open pit (Figure 1*).Hole locations from the current program are shown in Figure 2* with the significant intersections summarised in Table 2*.Discussion of resultsThe results reported in this announcing represent additional holes drilled on existing section lines 101,520E, 101,560E, 101,600E, 101,640E and 101,680E with 5 holes completed on new section line 101,720E.Managing Director Barry Cahill commented:"We are pleased to announce further results from drilling to the southwest of the Nifty mineralisation. These assay results continue to confirm the presence of a substantial zone of copper mineralisation, which is up-plunge of the former underground mine. There are significant widths of mineralisation beneath the existing open pit. We believe this will provide additional tonnes of copper material that can be mined from a future large-scale open pit development at Nifty. We are also looking forward to providing further updates on the lodging of government approvals and the results of the Nifty Copper Project Restart Studies in the coming weeks."*To view tables and figures and full discussion of results, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/KBBRXVUY





About Cyprium Metals Ltd:



Cyprium Metals Ltd. (ASX:CYM) is poised to grow to a mid-tier mining business and manage a portfolio of Australian copper projects to deliver vital natural resources, strong shareholder returns and sustainable value for our stakeholders. We pursue this aim, in genuine partnerships with employees, customers, shareholders, local communities and other stakeholders, which is based on integrity, co-operation, transparency and mutual value creation.





Source:

Cyprium Metals Ltd.





Contact:

Barry Cahill Executive Director T: +61 8 6374 1550 Wayne Apted Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary Lexi O'Halloran Investor and Media Relations E: lexi@janemorganmanagement.com.au T: +61 404 577 076 E: info@cypriummetals.com