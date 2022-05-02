Patriot Battery Metals Commences Process to Dual List on ASX

VANCOUVER, May 02, 2022 - Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Patriot") (CSE: PMET) (OTCQB: PMETF) (FSE: R9GA) is pleased to announce it has commenced the process to dual list Patriot Battery Metals on the ASX. Patriot already has a strong number of shareholders based out of Australia on its register so it is the logical next step for the Company to provide greater ease of access to existing and new investors.



The Company also believes the ASX listing will position the company better in the Australian market which has many well established lithium companies listed on ASX with hard rock lithium projects in Canada.

The Company will provide further update as we progress this process as there there is no guarantee the Company will be granted approval to list on ASX.

About Patriot Battery Metals Inc.

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of mineral properties containing battery, base, and precious metals.

The Company's flagship asset is the Corvette Property, which includes the wholly owned 213 sq kilometer of claim blocks located in the James Bay Region of Qu?bec. The land package hosts significant lithium potential highlighted by the CV5-6 spodumene pegmatite with drill intercepts of 0.94% Li 2 O and 117 ppm Ta 2 O 5 over 155.1 m (CF21-002), and 1.25% Li 2 O and 194 ppm Ta 2 O 5 over 58.1 m at (CF21-003). The total strike length of the lithium trend is over 50km with a number of lithium bearing pegmatite outcrops identified throughout this trend yet to be drill tested.

