Norsemont Appoints Patrick Burns to Board of Directors

Vancouver - May 3rd, 2022 - Norsemont Mining Inc. (CSE:NOM), (CNSX:NOM.CN), (OTC:NRRSF), (FWB:LXZ1) ("Norsemont" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Patrick Burns to the Company's Board of Directors, effective immediately.

A Canadian geologist with over 40 years' experience throughout the Caribbean, Central and South America, Patrick was directly involved in the discovery of the Escondida porphyry copper deposit in Chile, as well as the Escondida Norte and Zaldivar deposits and was the first Project Manager of all three. He has been involved in publicly traded mining companies predominantly in Chile for 35 years.

Marc Levy, CEO of Norsemont said, "We continue to build out a world class mining team with significant experience working in Chile. Pat's insight, experience and knowledge of Chile will be invaluable during our upcoming exploration campaigns to advance Choquelimpie."

Adrian King has resigned from the Board of Directors. Marc Levy, CEO of Norsemont said, "I would like to express my heartfelt thanks for Adrian's hard work and dedication in advancing the Choquelimpie project and wish him the very best in his future endeavors."

The company has granted 100,000 stock options to directors, officers, employees and consultants exercisable at a price of 75 cents per share for a period of five years which vest over two years and 50,000 Restricted Stock Units.

Norsemont announces that it has entered into a marketing and advertising arrangement with Financial Star News Inc., ("FSN") of Vancouver, B.C. FSN is arm's length to the Company and its directors and officers. Under the agreement FSN will provide financial publishing and digital marketing services to Norsemont. FSN will be paid consideration of $500,000 USD, the work fee, where a daily budget will be implemented in discussions with management.

About Norsemont Mining Inc.

Norsemont comprises experienced natural resource professionals focused on growing shareholder value and developing its flagship project through to bankable feasibility. Norsemont Mining owns a 100-per-cent interest in the Choquelimpie gold-silver project in northern Chile, a previously permitted gold and silver mine. Choquelimpie has over 1,710 drill holes, with significant existing infrastructure, including roads, power, water, camp and a 3,000-tonne-per-day mill.

