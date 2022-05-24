Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Tr-1: Standard Form For Notification Of Major Holdings

15:00 Uhr  |  The Newswire
23 May 2022 - Altus Strategies Plc ("Altus" or the "Company") Altus Strategies Plc / Index (EPIC): (AIM:ALS); (TSXV:ALTS); (OTC:ALTUF) / Sector: Mining

Holdings in Company

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:

Altus Strategies Plc

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

UK issuer

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify)iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name

Sprott Inc.

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

Toronto (Ontario), Canada

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v

Name

Resource Capital Investment
Corporation

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

Carlsbad (California), United States

Name

Sprott Asset Management USA Inc.

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

Carlsbad (California), United States

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:

19/05/2022

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

20/05/2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuervii

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

5.05%

N/A

5.05%

117,321,678

Position of previous notification (if

applicable)

4.77%

N/A

4.77%

117,321,678

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of
shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

Ordinary 5p GB00BJ9TYB96

5,927,412

n/a

5.05%

SUBTOTAL 8. A

5,927,412

5.05%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is

exercised/converted.

% of voting rights

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Period xi

Physical or cash

settlementxii

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the

applicable box with an "X")

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)

X

Namexv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Sprott Inc.

5.05%

N/A

5.05%

Resource Capital Investment
Corporation

4.67%

N/A

4.67%

Exploration Capital
Partners 2012 LP

3.73%

N/A

3.73%

Exploration Capital
Partners 2014 LP

Less than 3%

N/A

Less than 3%

Sprott Asset Management USA Inc.

Less than 3%

N/A

Less than 3%

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional informationxvi

Place of completion

Toronto, ON Canada

Date of completion

May 20, 2022

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Altus Strategies Plc

Altus Strategies Plc
Bergbau
Großbritannien
A2PYS1
GB00BJ9TYB96
www.altus-strategies.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2022.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap