Silverton Metals Announces New CEO and Director

Vancouver, June 13, 2022 - Silverton Metals Corp. (TSXV: SVTN) (OTCQB: SVTNF) ("Silverton" or the "Company") announces that Lowell Kamin has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer and director of the Company. Mr. Kamin replaces outgoing Chief Executive Officer and director, John Theobald. Gordon Wylie has also resigned as a director of the Company. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Theobald and Mr. Wylie for their services to the Company.

Mr. Kamin is experienced at securities analysis, asset management, investment banking, raising capital. From 1994 to 2014, Lowell held senior roles with large international investment banks including Scotia McLeod from 1994 to 2000, Scotia Capital from 2000 to 2009, and Bank of America Merrill Lynch from 2009 to 2014.

In the last 5 years, Lowell has worked on consulting projects for Firm Capital Corporation and Bristol Gate Capital Partners; built a tax effective income portfolio for Single Family Offices focused on Mortgage Investment Corporations (MICs) & Real Estate Investment Trust (REITs); and helped facilitate the sale of Ilac (the second Largest English as a Second Language School in the world) to Oncap owned by Onex Corp.

In conjunction with Mr. Kamin's appointment, the Company has granted options to purchase 880,000 common shares exercisable at $0.14 per share for a period of five years from the date of grant.

On behalf of the Board

Lowell Kamin

CEO & Director

Silverton Metals Corp.

About Silverton Metals Corp

Silverton Metals Corp. is a Canadian company focused on the exploration and development of quality silver projects. The company holds a 100% interest in three significant silver assets in Mexico - Pluton, in Durango, Peñasco Quemado in Sonora and La Frazada in Nayarit. Silverton management and board have experience identifying and evaluating acquisition targets and exploration prospects. The company intends to build a strong portfolio of silver and gold-silver projects to drive future growth by exploration success and from later stage projects with production potential. To achieve this growth the Silverton business plan calls for a dynamic combination of development of its existing properties, acquisitions, and partnerships.

Forward-Looking Statements

