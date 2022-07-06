Gowest Gold Announces Board of Directors Change

Toronto, July 6, 2022 - Gowest Gold Ltd. (TSXV: GWA) ("Gowest" or the "Corporation") announces the resignation of Mr. Yungang Wu, P.Geo., as a director of the Board of the Corporation. The Corporation has commenced a search for Mr. Wu's replacement.

C. Fraser Elliott, Chairman, commented: "I would like to thank Yungang for his support and dedication as a member of our team over the years as Gowest has continued to develop the Bradshaw mine near Timmins Ontario. He has been a valuable asset both to our technical team and to our Board of Directors and we wish him well in his future endeavours."

Dan Gagnon, P. Geo., Gowest's President and CEO, will take over Mr. Wu's role as the Qualified Person for the technical information provided by Gowest under National Instrument 43-101 standards.

About Gowest

Gowest is a Canadian gold exploration and development company focused on the delineation and development of its 100% owned Bradshaw Gold Deposit (Bradshaw) on the Frankfield Property, part of the Company's North Timmins Gold Project (NTGP). Gowest is exploring additional gold targets on its +100‐square‐kilometre NTGP land package and continues to evaluate the area, which is part of the prolific Timmins, Ontario gold camp. Currently, Bradshaw contains a National Instrument 43‐101 Indicated Resource estimated at 2.1 million tonnes ("t") grading 6.19 grams per tonne gold (g/t Au) containing 422 thousand ounces (oz) Au and an Inferred Resource of 3.6 million t grading 6.47 g/t Au containing 755 thousand oz Au. Further, based on the Pre‐Feasibility Study produced by Stantec Mining and announced on June 9, 2015, Bradshaw contains Mineral Reserves (Mineral Resources are inclusive of Mineral Reserves) in the probable category, using a 3 g/t Au cut‐off and utilizing a gold price of US$1,200 / oz, totaling 1.8 million t grading 4.82 g/t Au for 277 thousand oz Au.

