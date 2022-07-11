Silverton Metals Announces New Directors and Officers

Vancouver, July 11, 2022 - Silverton Metals Corp. (TSXV: SVTN) (OTCQB: SVTNF) ("Silverton" or the "Company") announces that it has appointed Kyle Appleby as Chief Financial Officer to replace Killian Ruby, who resigned on June 15, 2022. In addition, Barry Girling has resigned as a director of the Company and Scott Margach was appointed as a director to fill the vacancy.

Mr. Appleby spent the first 10 years of his career working in public accounting where he worked in both audit and advisory practices working with private companies and investment funds. In 2007 Mr. Appleby left the world of public accounting to focus on providing management and accounting services to public companies across a variety of industries including junior mining, food production, agriculture, cannabis, technology, crypto-currency and others. Mr. Appleby has been the Chief Financial Officer for numerous companies, listed in Canada, US and London and has extensive experience in financial reporting, IPOs, fund raising, and corporate governance. He holds a Chartered Professional Accountant designation and is a member in good standing of the Chartered Professional Accountants of Ontario and Canada. Mr. Appleby is also a director of two other public companies. Over a 20 year career, Kyle has provided CFO services to a number of public and private companies, both in Canada and abroad. He has a strong record of assisting companies with financial reporting and controls, governance, operations, financing, regulatory compliance and taxation. Kyle is a member in good standing of the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada and the Chartered Professional Accountants of Ontario.

Mr. Margach is an experienced Analyst and Portfolio Manager having managed both Canadian and US public equities for more than 25 years, has managed fixed income assets and is knowledgeable about digital assets. Scott has a consulting background, helping asset owners and asset managers deal with the evolving challenges related to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) issues. Scott earned a Bachelor of Commerce in Finance from Carleton University, and is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA).

About Silverton Metals Corp

Silverton Metals Corp. is a Canadian company focused on the exploration and development of quality silver projects. The company holds a 100% interest in three significant silver assets in Mexico - Pluton, in Durango, Peñasco Quemado in Sonora and La Frazada in Nayarit. Silverton management and board have experience identifying and evaluating acquisition targets and exploration prospects. The company intends to build a strong portfolio of silver and gold-silver projects to drive future growth by exploration success and from later stage projects with production potential. To achieve this growth the Silverton business plan calls for a dynamic combination of development of its existing properties, acquisitions, and partnerships.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Silverton cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Silverton's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to Silverton's limited operating history and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual, and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Silverton undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

