Sitka Gold's Step Out Drilling Continues to Intercept Significant Intervals of Mineralization

VANCOUVER, July 20, 2022 - Sitka Gold Corp. ("Sitka" or the "Company") (CSE:SIG) (FSE:1RF) (OTC:SITKF) is ??pleased to provide an update on the ongoing diamond drilling program at its RC Gold Project in Yukon. Since first phase drilling began in February, 2022, the Company has completed approximately 4990 m of drilling in 16 holes focused on the Blackjack Zone (see Figure 1) where drilling in 2021 intersected 220.1 metres of 1.17 g/t gold including 50.5 metres of 2.08 g/t gold (See news release dated December 13, 2021). Four subsequent drill holes completed during the winter of 2022 confirmed this impressive gold discovery, including the last drill hole announced, hole DDRCCC-22-025 (Hole 25), a step out drill hole 80 metres to the east, that returned 349.0 metres of 0.71 g/t of gold drilled from near surface, including 221.0 metres of 1.01 g/t gold and 2.0 metres of 15.15 g/t gold (see news release dated June 13, 2022 and Figure 1). Samples from 12 holes of the current second phase of drilling, which began June 1st, have been sent to ALS Global Laboratories preparation facility in Whitehorse, Yukon.

Drilling by the Company since 2020 has demonstrated that better grade gold mineralization at the Blackjack Zone is hosted in sheeted quartz sulphide veins and veinlets in megacrystic granite and quartz feldspar porphyry dykes and sills and in proximal intruded metasedimentary rocks. Associated sulphide minerals are pyrrhotite, arsenopyrite, chalcopyrite and bismuthinite. Recent preliminary metallurgical work has returned gold recoveries of up to 94% and demonstrated that the gold is not refractory and is potentially amenable to open-pit, heap leach extraction methods.

All drill holes completed to date in the current phase of drilling have intersected significant intervals of mineralized quartz veining in the intrusive and meta-sedimentary hosts rocks. Visible gold has also been identified in several locations as summarized in table below:

Table 1: Occurrences of Gold Observed in Drill Core at the Blackjack Zone



Figure 1: Plan Map of Drill Holes at the Blackjack Zone



Figure 2: Visible Gold in Hole DDRCCC-22-031 at 150 m (1000 um = 1 mm)



Figure 3: Drill Core from Hole DDRCCC-22-031 Showing Location of Visible Gold at 150 m.



Figure 4: Visible Gold in Hole DDRCCC-22-035 at 123 m (1000 um = 1 mm)



Figure 5: Drill Core from Hole DDRCCC-22-035 Showing Location of Visible Gold at 123 m



Figure 6: Visible Gold in Hole DDRCCC-22-036 at 70 m (1000 um = 1 mm)



Figure 7: Drill Core from Hole DDRCCC-22-036 Showing Location of Visible Gold at 70 m



Figure 8: Visible Gold in Hole DDRCCC-22-036 at 283 m (1000 um = 1 mm)



Figure 9: Drill Core from Hole DDRCCC-22-036 Showing Location of Visible Gold at 283 m



Figure 10: Visible Gold in Hole DDRCCC-22-037 at 223 m (1000 um = 1 mm)



Figure 11: Drill Core from Hole DDRCCC-22-037 Showing Location of Visible Gold at 222 m and 223 m

Cor Coe, P.Geo., Director and CEO of Sitka Gold remarked, "We are very encouraged by the persistent mineralization and several occurrences of visible gold being observed as we continue to step out both laterally and vertically in all directions from discovery Hole 21 at the Blackjack Zone. Given what is being observed in the drill core, we expect the assay results from this phase of drilling to date will continue to expand on the known gold mineralization in this area and increase the parameters of what appears to be very significant intrusion related gold occurrence. With an access road that is usable year-round and proximity to additional infrastructure such as the highway and powerlines, the RC Gold Project is in an ideal location for future development."

About the RC Gold Project

The RC Gold Project consists of a 376 square kilometre contiguous district-scale land package located in the newly road accessible Clear Creek, Big Creek, and Sprague Creek districts in the heart of Yukon's Tombstone Gold Belt. It is the largest consolidated land package strategically positioned mid-way between Victoria Gold's Eagle Gold Mine - Yukon's newest gold mine which reached commercial production in the summer of 2020 - and Sabre Gold Mine's Brewery Creek Gold Mine. The RC Gold Project land package comprises five underlying properties, namely, the RC, Bee Bop, Mahtin, Clear Creek, and Barney Ridge properties*. ?The Company has identified a large 500 m by 2000 m intrusion related gold system on the Property spanning the Blackjack, Saddle and Eiger zones and to date has drilled 34 diamond drill holes into this system. This has been the main focus of the Company's drill programs at RC Gold in 2020, 2021 and 2022 which have returned several significant gold intercepts. including the discovery hole in the Blackjack zone in the last drill hole from the 2021 drill program, DDRCCC-21-021 ("Hole 21"). Hole 21 intersected 220.1 m of 1.17 g/t gold from surface that included 50.5 m of 2.08 g/t gold. Hole 21 was the westernmost hole drilled in the Saddle-Eiger trend and was drilled under a greater than 500 ppb gold-in-soil anomaly that was previously identified on surface. This gold-in-soil anomaly is part of the larger 2 kilometre by 500 m gold-in-soil anomaly that stretches from the Blackjack Zone, through the Saddle Zone to the Eiger Zone and is open in all directions. Drilling in 2021 in the Eiger Zone in the easternmost area of the gold-in-soil anomaly has produced numerous significant intersections as demonstrated by Hole 9 which intersected 354 m of 0.41 g/t Au including 72 m of 0.72 g/t Au (see news release dated August 19, 2021).

Sitka Gold inherited a wealth of historical and current data from these properties from work spanning the last 40 years. Recent exploration work and the compilation of historical data have defined several mineralized zones with both bulk tonnage, intrusion-related gold deposit targets and high-grade, vein- and breccia-hosted gold targets. The RC Gold Project also has a common border with Victoria Gold's Clear Creek property at its western boundary and Florin Resources' Florin Gold property at its northern boundary.

*For more detailed information on the underlying properties please visit our website at www.sitkagoldcorp.com.

Deposit Model

Exploration on the Property has mainly focused on identifying an intrusion-related gold system ("IRGS"). The property is part of the Tombstone Gold Belt which is the prominent host to IRGS deposits within the Tintina Gold Province in Yukon and Alaska. Notable deposits from the belt include: Fort Knox Mine in Alaska with current Proven and Probable Reserves of 230 million tonnes at 0.3 g/t Au (2.471 million ounces; Sims 2018)(1); Eagle Gold Mine with current Proven and Probable Reserves of 155 million tonnes at a diluted grade of 0.65 g/t Au at the Eagle and Olive deposits (3.261 million ounces; Goodwin et al. 2019)(2); the Brewery Creek deposit with current Indicated Mineral Resource of 22.2 million tonnes at a gold grade of 1.11 g/t (0.789 million ounces; Hulse et al. 2020)(3); the Florin Gold deposit, located adjacent to Sitka's RC Gold project, with a current Inferred Mineral Resource of 170.99 million tonnes grading 0.45 g/t (2.47 million ounces; Simpson 2021)(4) and the AurMac Project with an Inferred Mineral Resource of 207.0 million tonnes grading 0.60 gram per tonne gold (3.99 millon ounces; Jutras 2022)(5).

Sims J. Fort Knox Mine Fairbanks North Star Borough, Alaska, USA National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report. June 11, 2018. https://s2.q4cdn.com/496390694/files/doc_downloads/2018/Fort-Knox-June-2018-Technical-Report.pdf (Goodwin R, Gray P, Jutras M, Tang S, Wilbur S. Technical Report for the Eagle Gold Mine, Yukon Territory, Canada. JDS Energy Mining Inc. December 6, 2019. https://vitgoldcorp.com/site/assets/files/6480/jds-vit-eagle-gold-ni-43-101-fs-report-20191206.pdf Hulse D, Emanuel C, Cook C. NI43-101 Technical Report on Mineral Resources. Gustavson Associates. May 31, 2020. https://www.goldenpredator.com/_resources/Brewery-Creek_NI-43-101-05OCT2020-File.pdf Simpson R. Florin Gold Project NI43-101 Technical Report. Geosim Services Inc. April 21, 2021. https://sedar.com/GetFile.dolang=ENdocClass=24issuerNo=00005795issuerType=03projectNo=03236138docId=4984158 Banyan Gold News Release Dated May 17, 2022 (Technical Report to be filed within 45 days of news release) https://www.banyangold.com/news-releases/2022/banyan-announces-4-million-ounce-gold-mineral-resource-estimate-for-the-aurmac-property-yukon-canada/

About Sitka Gold Corp.

Sitka Gold Corp. is a well-funded mineral exploration company headquartered in Canada. The Company is managed by a team of experienced industry professionals and is focused on exploring for economically viable mineral deposits with its primary emphasis on gold, silver and copper mineral properties of merit. Sitka currently has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the RC, Barney Ridge, Clear Creek and OGI properties in the Yukon and the Burro Creek Gold property in Arizona. Sitka owns a 100% interest in its Alpha Gold property in Nevada, its Mahtin Gold property in the Yukon and its Coppermine River project in Nunavut.

Sitka is currently conducting a planned 10,000 metre diamond drill program at its RC Gold Project in the Yukon. Drilling is also currently underway at the Company's Alpha Gold Property in Nevada where up to 1,500 metres of drilling is planned.

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Cor Coe, P.Geo., Director and CEO of the Company, and a Qualified Person (QP) as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF

Sitka Gold Corp.

"Donald Penner"

President and Director

For more information contact:

Donald Penner

President & Director

778-212-1950

dpenner@sitkagoldcorp.com

or

Cor Coe

CEO & Director

604-817-4753

ccoe@sitkagoldcorp.com

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward?looking statements and forward?looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward?looking statements or information. Forward?looking statements and information are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "appear", "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "approximate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe", "would" and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward?looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, the expected timing and terms of the private placement, use of proceeds, anticipated work program, required approvals in connection with the work program and the ability to obtain such approvals. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward?looking statements, timelines and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive.

The forward?looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward?looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws or the CSE. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

