Almaden Signs New and Expanded Cooperation Agreements with Ixtaca Project Host Community Groups

VANCOUVER, Sept. 21, 2022 - Almaden Minerals Ltd. ("Almaden" or "the Company"; TSX: AMM; NYSE American: AAU) is pleased to report that it has recently signed two new agreements with not-for-profit organizations established by inhabitants of the local towns of Zacatepec and Santa María Zotoltepec, the two communities closest to the Ixtaca project, in Puebla State, Mexico.



These agreements set out the terms of the Company's continued support of local communities' human right to water through the immediate improvement of local water infrastructure, and establish a basis for longer term cooperation, once the Ixtaca project is permitted, on priorities identified through the 2017 EVIS (see press release of December 12, 2017) and the ongoing independent Human Rights Impact Assessment commissioned by the Company (see press release of October 19, 2021). The agreements will facilitate the formation and delivery of the Project's Social Management Plan which will evolve from the Human Rights Impact Assessment and be mindful of the UN's Sustainable Development Goals1 as reflected in the priorities of the UN Agenda 20302 (see press release of July 6, 2022).

In Zacatepec, the Company has reaffirmed its agreement with the "Irrigation Group of Small Producers from Zacatepec A.C." ("IGSP"), first announced in March, 2020, wherein it committed to work with them and Mexico's water authority ("CONAGUA") to construct an agricultural water reservoir and related pumping and drip irrigation system to support local farming. The reservoir and infrastructure were completed some time ago, and the Company is currently supporting an expansion of the irrigation system. A video made following initial construction of this dam can be viewed on YouTube at https://youtu.be/-mhnTl0dOoM.

IGSP stated that, "The project developed under the first agreement represented the following benefits to the Community of Zacatepec: savings of 40-50% of water as a result of the drip irrigation, as well as more abundant harvests, better crop survival, labour savings and a greater economic benefit for its members, and well-being for our community." Zacatepec is located approximately one kilometre from the footprint of the Ixtaca project.

In Santa María Zotoltepec ("SMZ"), the Company has signed an agreement with the "United Ejidatarios for the Sustainable Development of Santa María Zotoltepec, A.C." ("EJUNDS") in which the Company will make an immediate contribution in order to support the construction of a similar agricultural reservoir and pumping and drip irrigation system with similar characteristics to the one built at Zacatepec, and ongoing contributions to support an agro-technological package aimed at sustainable plant nutrition and soil enrichment. Longer term, the agreement commits the parties to work collaboratively under the Project's Social Management Plan in pursuit of multiple UN Sustainable Development Goals. As this is the first formal agreement signed with EJUNDS, a signing ceremony was held recently in the community.

EJUNDS stated that, "As partners and ejidatarios of the Community of Santa María Zotoltepec, we wish to continue collaborating and engaging with the Company so that we can participate in programs that ensure local benefits such as employment, training, and economic diversification, and also so that we can monitor the development and operation of the Ixtaca project once it is permitted and in operation." SMZ is located approximately 1.5 kilometres from the footprint of the Ixtaca project.

Both agreements above note that the signatories have been engaged in informed and respectful consultations with the Company for many years, and that the signatories understand the scope of the exploration and proposed extraction activities at Ixtaca. These consultations and agreements will form the basis for the commitments that will evolve from the Ixtaca project's Social Management Plan.

Duane Poliquin, Chair of Almaden, stated "We are pleased to continue providing immediate, tangible and effective support to local communities on one of their key human rights priorities, the human right to water. At Zacatepec, we have seen how effective the agricultural reservoir has been and are excited to see Santa María Zotoltepec benefit from similar development. Perhaps more importantly, these agreements set us up to deliver, together with community members, on the important elements set out in the Company's Human Rights Policy such as water rights, education, health, opportunity, workers' rights, environment, culture, and more. We look forward to continued culturally pertinent collaboration and information sharing with these and other groups in order to properly seize the opportunity presented by the Ixtaca project."

1 https://sdgs.un.org/goals

2 https://sdgs.un.org/2030agenda

About Almaden

Almaden Minerals Ltd. owns 100% of the Ixtaca project in Puebla State, Mexico, subject to a 2.0% NSR royalty held by Almadex Minerals Ltd. The Ixtaca deposit hosts a proven and probable reserve containing 1.38 million ounces of gold and 85.1 million ounces of silver (73.1 million tonnes grading 0.59 g/t Au and 36.3 g/t Ag). A report titled "Ixtaca Gold-Silver Project, Puebla State, Mexico NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Feasibility Study", which was prepared in accordance with NI 43-101, is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR and on the Company's website. The Ixtaca Gold-Silver Deposit was discovered by Almaden in 2010.

