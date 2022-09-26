Tempus Drills More Visible Gold at No9 Vein - Elizabeth Project
PERTH, September 26, 2022 - Tempus Resources Ltd. ("Tempus" or "the Company") (ASXTMR)(TSX.V:TMRR)(OTCQB:TMRFF) is pleased to announce that it has intersected quartz veining containing visible gold in drill hole EZ-22-28, targeting the No. 9 Vein at the Elizabeth Gold Project in Southern British Columbia, Canada.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Drilling has identified Visible Gold ('VG') in several locations in quartz veining over a length of approximately 2 metres in drill-hole EZ-22-28
- Tempus has completed 9 holes targeting the No. 9 Vein with VG identified in three holes (EZ-22-19, EZ-22-20, EZ-22-28), assays are pending
Tempus Resources, President and CEO, Jason Bahnsen, commented "We now have 9 drill-holes into the No. 9 Vein located 120 metres north west of the Blue Vein. This is the third drill hole reporting visible gold in the core. We are encouraged by the wide zones of mineralisation we are seeing in the previously unexplored No. Vein. Assays are pending for all 9 holes."
The No. 9 Vein is a previously mapped vein approximately 120 metres north west of Blue Vein. Some limited exploration had been performed on No. 9 Vein in the 1940s and 1950s.
Photo 1: No. 9 EZ-22- 28 Drill Core Showing Visible Gold from 117.50m - 118.15m
DDH EZ-22-28
EZ-22-28 intersected the No. 9 Vein approximately 100m to the north of the previously announced No. 9 Vein drill holes EZ-22-19 and EZ-22-20 that contained wide zones of quartz with visible gold. See Figure 1 and Tempus announcement of 15 August 2022 for full details.
EZ-22-28 intersected quartz veining of approximately 2 metres from 117.50 metres depth that contained multiple specks of visible gold, see Photo 1. Nine drill-holes have been completed targeting the No. 9 Vein. Visible gold has been reported in 3 of the nine drill holes completed to date. Assays are pending on all holes.
With reference to the AIG 2015 guidance for visual reporting of massive sulphide mineralisation, the Company reports it has not encountered any massive sulphide mineralisation in drill hole EZ-22-28. While it is not possible to accurately estimate the percentage of visual gold present though out the drill core, the Company suggests that the percentage would be less than 0.01%. The Company cautions that visual observations of visible gold are not a proxy or substitute for laboratory analysis. Laboratory assays and analysis will be required to confirm the visual interpretations presented in this news release.
Figure 1 - Elizabeth Plan View Showing 2022 Drill Locations
This announcement has been authorised by the Board of Directors of Tempus Resources Ltd..
Competent Persons Statement
Information in this report relating to Exploration Results is based on information reviewed by Mr. Sonny Bernales, who is a Member of the Engineers and Geoscientists British Columbia (EGBC), which is a recognised Professional Organisation (RPO), and an employee of Tempus Resources. Mr. Bernales has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined by the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves, and as a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI43-101. Mr. Bernales consents to the inclusion of the data in the form and context in which it appears.
About Tempus Resources Ltd
Tempus Resources Ltd. ("Tempus") is a growth orientated gold exploration company listed on ASX ("TMR") and TSX.V ("TMRR") and OTCQB ("TMRFF") stock exchanges. Tempus is actively exploring projects located in Canada and Ecuador. The flagship project for Tempus is the Blackdome-Elizabeth Project, a high grade gold past producing project located in Southern British Columbia. Tempus is currently midway through a drill program at Blackdome-Elizabeth that will form the basis of an updated NI43-101/JORC resource estimate. The second key group of projects for Tempus are the Rio Zarza and Valle del Tigre projects located in south east Ecuador. The Rio Zarza project is located adjacent to Lundin Gold's Fruta del Norte project. The Valle del Tigre project is currently subject to a sampling program to develop anomalies identified through geophysical work.
Appendix 1
|
Hole ID
|
From (m)
|
To (m)
|
Interval (m)
|
True Thickness (m)
|
Gold Grade
|
MET Screen Grade
|
Vein
|
EZ-21-01
|
94.00
|
96.60
|
2.60
|
2.21
|
4.60
|
5.12
|
SW Vein
|
and
|
83.50
|
84.00
|
0.50
|
0.43
|
20.50
|
pending
|
SW Vein
|
EZ-21-02
|
102.40
|
109.00
|
6.60
|
5.61
|
8.40
|
pending
|
SW Vein
|
including
|
105.40
|
106.50
|
1.10
|
0.93
|
46.30
|
pending
|
SW Vein
|
EZ-21-03
|
88.60
|
95.00
|
6.40
|
5.44
|
7.22
|
pending
|
SW Vein
|
including
|
89.30
|
91.90
|
2.60
|
2.21
|
11.80
|
pending
|
SW Vein
|
and
|
90.00
|
91.30
|
1.30
|
1.11
|
19.80
|
pending
|
SW Vein
|
and
|
34.70
|
35.20
|
0.50
|
0.43
|
3.15
|
pending
|
SW Vein
|
EZ-21-04
|
122.00
|
126.00
|
4.00
|
3.40
|
31.20
|
34.40
|
SW Vein
|
including
|
123.00
|
124.50
|
1.50
|
1.28
|
52.10
|
68.30
|
SW Vein
|
including
|
124.00
|
124.50
|
0.50
|
0.43
|
72.00
|
87.30
|
SW Vein
|
EZ-21-05
|
134.00
|
135.00
|
1.00
|
0.85
|
1.38
|
Not Preformed
|
7 Vein
|
217.55
|
218.25
|
0.70
|
0.59
|
1.74
|
1.67
|
SW Vein
|
and
|
256.00
|
256.50
|
0.50
|
0.43
|
1.03
|
0.89
|
SW Vein
|
and
|
554.85
|
555.35
|
0.50
|
0.43
|
0.24
|
Not Preformed
|
West Vein
|
EZ-21-06
|
134.50
|
136.00
|
1.50
|
1.28
|
1.10
|
1.71
|
7 Vein
|
and
|
245.00
|
246.00
|
1.00
|
0.85
|
2.05
|
2.45
|
SW Vein
|
EZ-21-07
|
Hole lost
|
EZ-21-07B
|
40.10
|
41.10
|
1.00
|
0.85
|
4.88
|
Not Preformed
|
7 Vein
|
and
|
51.50
|
52.20
|
0.70
|
0.60
|
9.06
|
Not Preformed
|
7 Vein
|
and
|
160.00
|
165.75
|
5.75
|
4.89
|
0.53
|
0.70
|
SW Vein
|
EZ-21-08
|
196.25
|
202.40
|
6.15
|
5.23
|
0.65
|
0.66
|
SW Vein
|
and
|
226.60
|
227.10
|
0.50
|
0.43
|
1.54
|
1.85
|
SW Vein
|
EZ-21-09
|
58.60
|
59.10
|
0.50
|
0.43
|
0.31
|
Not Preformed
|
Blue Vein
|
and
|
270.90
|
272.90
|
2.00
|
1.70
|
2.56
|
Not Preformed
|
SW Vein
|
and
|
355.88
|
357.00
|
1.12
|
0.95
|
0.85
|
Not Preformed
|
SW Vein
|
EZ-21-10
|
223.00
|
223.50
|
0.50
|
0.43
|
4.04
|
Not Preformed
|
7 Vein
|
and
|
347.70
|
349.20
|
1.50
|
1.28
|
0.22
|
0.21
|
SW Vein
|
EZ-21-11
|
326.90
|
327.40
|
0.50
|
0.43
|
0.55
|
0.44
|
SW Vein
|
EZ-21-12
|
117.80
|
118.80
|
1.00
|
0.85
|
47.6
|
33.7
|
Blue Vein
|
and
|
130.70
|
131.20
|
0.50
|
0.43
|
26.4
|
Not Preformed
|
Blue Vein
|
and
|
163.90
|
164.40
|
0.50
|
0.43
|
5.50
|
8.41
|
Blue Vein
|
and
|
344.90
|
347.00
|
2.10
|
1.79
|
0.78
|
1.22
|
SW Vein
|
EZ-21-13
|
230.70
|
232.60
|
1.90
|
1.62
|
0.76
|
0.71
|
SW Vein
|
EZ-21-14
|
224.00
|
224.90
|
0.90
|
0.77
|
1.63
|
1.15
|
SW Vein
|
Hole ID
|
From (m)
|
To (m)
|
Interval (m)
|
True Thickness (m)
|
Gold Grade
|
MET Screen Grade
|
Vein
|
EZ-21-15
|
318.40
|
320.80
|
2.40
|
2.04
|
0.31
|
Not Preformed
|
SW Vein
|
including
|
320.30
|
320.80
|
0.50
|
0.43
|
1.14
|
Not Preformed
|
SW Vein
|
EZ-21-16
|
305.00
|
306.90
|
1.90
|
1.61
|
0.55
|
Not Preformed
|
SW Vein
|
EZ-21-17
|
171.00
|
171.50
|
0.50
|
0.43
|
0.14
|
0.57
|
SW Vein
|
and
|
204.00
|
204.60
|
0.60
|
0.51
|
0.53
|
Not Preformed
|
SW Vein
|
and
|
254.60
|
256.85
|
2.25
|
1.91
|
1.40
|
1.58
|
7 Vein
|
and
|
350.13
|
350.75
|
0.62
|
0.53
|
1.01
|
Not Preformed
|
SW Vein
|
and
|
379.47
|
382.00
|
2.53
|
2.15
|
0.63
|
0.64
|
SW Vein
|
EZ-21-18
|
299.50
|
299.90
|
0.40
|
0.34
|
1.53
|
Not Preformed
|
SW Vein
|
EZ-21-19
|
127.50
|
128.00
|
0.50
|
0.43
|
4.52
|
Not Preformed
|
Blue Vein
|
and
|
129.00
|
130.50
|
1.50
|
1.28
|
4.25
|
Not Preformed
|
Blue Vein
|
and
|
167.80
|
168.70
|
0.90
|
0.76
|
4.50
|
6.14
|
Blue Vein
|
and
|
351.80
|
354.90
|
3.10
|
2.63
|
0.34
|
Not Preformed
|
SW Vein
|
EZ-21-20
|NSI**
|
EZ-21-21
|
184.00
|
186.00
|
2.00
|
1.70
|
1.03
|
Not Preformed
|
unknown
|
and
|
263.45
|
264.30
|
0.85
|
0.72
|
1.34
|
Not Preformed
|
unknown
|
EZ-21-22
|
175.55
|
176.70
|
1.15
|
0.98
|
1.60
|
2.50
|
SW Vein
|
EZ-21-23
|
145.00
|
149.10
|
4.10
|
3.48
|
1.11
|
1.83
|
SW Vein
|
including
|
147.50
|
148.20
|
0.70
|
0.59
|
1.08
|
4.98
|
SW Vein
|
EZ-21-24
|
139.80
|
141.00
|
1.20
|
1.02
|
0.58
|
0.58
|
Blue Vein
|
and
|
181.70
|
182.65
|
0.95
|
0.81
|
0.85
|
0.84
|
Blue Vein
|
EZ-21-25
|
111.00
|
113.70
|
2.70
|
2.30
|
13.4
|
Not Preformed
|
Blue Vein
|
including
|
111.50
|
112.00
|
0.50
|
0.43
|
71.3
|
Not Preformed
|
Blue Vein
|
EZ-21-26
|
121.45
|
122.70
|
1.25
|
1.06
|
9.13
|
Not Preformed
|
Blue Vein
|
including
|
121.45
|
121.70
|
0.25
|
0.21
|
45.1
|
Not Preformed
|
Blue Vein
|
and
|
159.06
|
160.25
|
1.19
|
1.01
|
1.35
|
1.45
|
Blue Vein
|
EZ-21-27
|
152.20
|
153.60
|
1.40
|
1.19
|
12.1
|
14.31
|
Blue Vein
|
including
|
152.20
|
153.20
|
1.00
|
0.85
|
16.3
|
19.19
|
Blue Vein
|
and
|
157.00
|
157.40
|
0.40
|
0.34
|
1.27
|
1.28
|
Blue Vein
|
EZ-21-28
|
245.60
|
246.85
|
1.25
|
1.06
|
0.67
|
Not Preformed
|
No.9 Vein
|
Hole ID
|
From (m)
|
To (m)
|
Interval (m)
|
True Thickness (m)
|
Gold Grade
|
MET Screen Grade
|
Vein
|
EZ-22-01
|
123.90
|
124.70
|
0.80
|
0.68
|
2.07
|
2.07
|
Blue Vein
|
and
|
125.90
|
126.00
|
0.10
|
0.08
|
3.82
|
3.82
|
Blue Vein
|
and
|
161.42
|
161.82
|
0.40
|
0.34
|
2.25
|
2.25
|
Blue Vein
|
EZ-22-02
|
147.65
|
147.83
|
0.18
|
0.15
|
6.88
|
6.88
|
Blue Vein
|
and
|
185.25
|
185.85
|
0.60
|
0.51
|
1.89
|
1.89
|
Blue Vein
|
EZ-22-03
|
96.91
|
97.33
|
0.42
|
0.36
|
2.05
|
523.00
|
Blue Vein
|
and
|
124.02
|
124.47
|
0.45
|
0.38
|
32.66
|
Not Preformed
|
Blue Vein
|
including
|
124.02
|
124.13
|
0.11
|
0.09
|
130.00
|
133.00
|
Blue Vein
|
and
|
164.41
|
166.14
|
1.73
|
1.47
|
7.41
|
Not Preformed
|
Blue Vein
|
including
|
165.41
|
166.14
|
0.73
|
0.62
|
17.40
|
Not Preformed
|
Blue Vein
|
EZ-22-04
|
353.8
|
354
|
0.2
|
0.17
|
1.25
|
Not Preformed
|
Blue Vein
|
EZ-22-05
|
44.5
|
45.2
|
0.7
|
0.595
|
11.20
|
Not Preformed
|
Blue Vein
|
and
|
56.8
|
57
|
0.2
|
0.17
|
1.38
|
Not Preformed
|
Blue Vein
|
and
|
84.65
|
85.55
|
0.9
|
0.765
|
1.33
|
Not Preformed
|
Blue Vein
|
and
|
98
|
99
|
1
|
0.85
|
2.62
|
Not Preformed
|
Blue Vein
|
EZ-22-06
|
40.2
|
40.9
|
0.7
|
0.595
|
1.91
|
Not Preformed
|
Blue Vein
|
and
|
47.8
|
48.15
|
0.35
|
0.2975
|
1.17
|
Not Preformed
|
Blue Vein
|
and
|
153.35
|
155
|
1.65
|
1.4025
|
1.71
|
Not Preformed
|
Blue Vein
|
Including
|
154.15
|
155
|
0.85
|
0.7225
|
2.79
|
Not Preformed
|
Blue Vein
|
EZ-22-07
|
164.6
|
164.92
|
0.32
|
0.272
|
1.45
|
Not Preformed
|
Blue Vein
|
and
|
165.66
|
165.79
|
0.13
|
0.1105
|
7.30
|
Not Preformed
|
Blue Vein
|
and
|
170.17
|
170.4
|
0.23
|
0.1955
|
48.60
|
Not Preformed
|
Blue Vein
|
EZ-22-08
|
120.6
|
121
|
0.4
|
0.34
|
0.494
|
Not Preformed
|
Blue Vein
|
EZ-22-09
|
105.12
|
106.17
|
1.05
|
0.89
|
322.54
|
310.72
|
Blue Vein
|
including
|
105.12
|
105.32
|
0.20
|
0.17
|
1,654
|
1,572
|
Blue Vein
|
105.32
|
106.17
|
0.85
|
0.72
|
9.25
|
13.95
|
Blue Vein
|
and
|
161.13
|
162.00
|
0.87
|
0.74
|
2.68
|
Not Preformed
|
Blue Vein
|
and
|
356.19
|
358.38
|
2.19
|
1.86
|
0.41
|
Not Preformed
|
SW Vein
|
Including
|
356.19
|
356.70
|
0.51
|
0.43
|
1.05
|
Not Preformed
|
SW Vein
|
EZ-22-10
|
193.1
|
194.75
|
1.65
|
1.40
|
0.61
|
Not Preformed
|
Blue Vein
|
Including
|
193.98
|
194.23
|
0.25
|
0.21
|
0.997
|
Not Preformed
|
Blue Vein
|
EZ-22-11
|
102.45
|
193.42
|
91.37
|
77.67
|
0.31
|
Not Preformed
|
Blue Vein
|
including
|
102.45
|
104.75
|
2.30
|
1.96
|
11.75
|
Not Preformed
|
Blue Vein
|
including
|
103.15
|
103.45
|
0.30
|
0.26
|
85.20
|
Not Preformed
|
Blue Vein
|
Hole ID
|
From (m)
|
To (m)
|
Interval (m)
|
True Thickness (m)
|
Gold Grade
|
MET Screen Grade
|
Vein
|
EZ-22-12
|
137.65
|
139.33
|
1.68
|
1.43
|
1.26
|
Not Preformed
|
Blue Vein
|
including
|
138.80
|
139.33
|
0.53
|
0.45
|
2.08
|
Not Preformed
|
Blue Vein
|
EZ-22-13
|
108.52
|
108.77
|
0.25
|
0.21
|
1.62
|
Not Preformed
|
Blue Vein
|
and
|
111.00
|
111.27
|
0.27
|
0.23
|
1.03
|
Not Preformed
|
Blue Vein
|
and
|
112.34
|
112.45
|
0.11
|
0.09
|
15.30
|
Not Preformed
|
Blue Vein
|
and
|
196.42
|
196.60
|
0.18
|
0.15
|
1.49
|
Not Preformed
|
Blue Vein
|
and
|
215.83
|
216.00
|
0.17
|
0.14
|
1.95
|
Not Preformed
|
Blue Vein
*true thickness is estimated using a multiplier of 0.85. The Company considers anything over 0.2 g/t gold as significant. **no significant intervals
