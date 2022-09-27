Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Gratomic Provides Assay Results on Third Trenching Program at Capim Grosso Project

27.09.2022  |  Accesswire

TORONTO, September 27, 2022 - Gratomic Inc. ("Gratomic", "GRAT," or the "Company") (TSXV:GRAT)(OTCQX:CBULF)(FSE:CB82) provides laboratory assay results on its third trenching program at its Capim Grosso project in Brazil. This program aimed to unveil the extension of a second graphite deposit located south-east of the main deposit on the Company's Capim Grosso Project (see press release dated September 6, 2022).

The assays have been received from SGS Geosol in Brazil, which included 19 trench samples. Table 1: Table 1 highlights intervals from the trenches on the Capim Grosso Project in Brazil (1 % TGC cut-off grade and 3 % minimum TGC grade used). More detailed information of the assay results is set out in Table 2 below. Gratomic did not insert its own internal certified reference material but relied on SGS for QA/QC procedures. The QA/QC procedures of SGS included two certified reference material (CRM) (OREAS 724 and 725) as well as two duplicate assays, all of which assayed within 98 % of the expected graphitic carbon value of the CRMand of the original sample value. The QP therefore accepts the values of the laboratory assays. While the trenches were excavated as close to perpendicular on strike of local litholgies, the dip of each trench cannot be perpendicular on a lithological dip.

Table 1: Trenches completed on the Capim Grosso Project in Brazil representing assay results in this news release (WGS84 UTM 24S)

NAME

X

Y

Z

AZIMUTH

DIP

EOH

CGT043

392287

8748736

395

230

0

75.70

CGT044

392349

8748649

395

230

0

65.00

CGT045

392417

8748457

394

240

0

43.50

CGT046

392490

8748367

394

240

0

52.5

CGT047

392554

8748276

393

240

0

50.00

CGT048

392649

8748122

393

240

0

57.00

CGT049

391791

8749422

385

245

0

42.00

CGT050

391854

8749360

387

215

0

40.00

CGT051

391749

8749510

384

235

0

41.00

CGT052

391688

8749602

384

240

0

43.00

CGT053

391636

8749727

384

250

0

53.00

CGT054

391554

8749840

384

235

0

72.00

SGS Geosol's graphitic carbon assay methods and equipment include the LECO carbon-sulphur analyzer and high temperature combustion infrared detection. During this procedure, the carbon in the sample is converted to carbon dioxide (CO2), which is then measured by infrared (IR) detectors.

The tables below present all Total Graphitic Carbon (TGC) (%) assay results

Table 2: Graphitic carbon assays from the trenches completed on the Capim Grosso project. Trenches were sampled according to visual grade estimation in three meter increments in horizontal continuous sections on the trench walls. Where visual grade was regarded as continuous, sampling was completed up to a maximum of 4 meter increments. Table 2 highlights intervals from holes CGD014, CGD015 and CGD016 on the Capim Grosso Project (1 % TGC cut-off grade and 3 % minimum TGC grade used). More detailed information of the assay results from the 2 holes is set out in Table 2 below. Gratomic did not insert its own internal certified reference material but relied on SGS for QA/QC procedures. The QA/QC procedures of SGS included two CRMs (OREAS 724 and 725) as well as two duplicate assays, all of which assayed within 98 % of the expected graphitic carbon value of the CRM and of the original sample value. The QP therefore accepts the values of the laboratory assays. While the trenches were excavated as close to perpendicular on strike of local litholgies, the dip of each trench cannot be perpendicular on a lithological dip.

DH_Hole

DH_From_m

DH_To_m

Hole_ID

Length_m

TGC_%

TGC_ BEST INTERVAL

CGT043

54.00

58.00

CGT043

4.00

9.35

4.00m @ 9.35 TGC_PERC_USE

CGT045

15.50

16.50

CGT045

1.00

4.04

1.00m @ 4.04 TGC_PERC_USE

CGT049

6.50

9.00

CGT049

2.50

9.52

2.50m @ 9.52 TGC_PERC_USE

CGT050

31.00

33.00

CGT050

2.00

8.31

2.00m @ 8.30 TGC_PERC_USE

CGT052

14.00

16.00

CGT052

2.00

7.64

2.00m @ 7.64 TGC_PERC_USE

CGT052

16.00

17.00

CGT052

1.00

5.01

1.00m @ 5.01 TGC_PERC_USE

CGT055

52.00

53.20

CGT055

1.20

9.75

1.20m @ 9.75 TGC_PERC_USE

Arno Brand President & CEO states, "Our plans to transition Capim Grosso from a local to a district-scale graphite project are supported by the positive laboratory results we continue to receive. We look forward to further development on the project and growing our footprint in Brazil."

COO & Head of Graphite Marketing and Sales, Armando Farhate, stated, "The lab results provide important evidence of how much potential Capim Grosso has. It is really beginning to look like it could become the next major Graphite province in Brazil."

Qualified Person

Nico Scholtz is a consulting geologist and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release. Mr. Scholtz is a registered Professional Natural Scientist with the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions (Pr. Sci. Nat. No. 400299/07). Mr. Scholtz is the Company's "Qualified Person" as defined by NI 43-101

About Gratomic

Gratomic is a multinational company with projects in Namibia, Brazil, and Canada. The Company is focused on becoming a leading global graphite supplier and aims to secure a strong position in the EV battery supply chain. With the continued development of its flagship Aukam project and further exploration on the Company's Capim Grosso property, Gratomic sets itself apart by seeking out unique top-quality assets around the world. True to its roots, the Company will continue to explore graphite opportunities displaying potential for development. The Company ranked third place in the top 10 preforming mining stocks on the 2022 TSX Venture 50™.

Large quantities of high-quality vein graphite have been shipped for testing to confirm its viability as an anode material. Gratomic is confident that the test results will provide a unique competitive advantage in its desired target markets. The Company will continue to update the public on the status of these tests and will provide results as soon as they become available.

The Company has formed a collaboration agreement with Forge Nano. With its patented ALD coating, this cooperation with Forge Nano is a key element to support Gratomic's strategies towards the value-added phases of production of graphite for anode applications, namely micronization, spheronization and coating, making Gratomic graphite a preferred choice for use in lithium-ion batteries.

For more information: visit the website at www.gratomic.ca or contact:

Arno Brand at abrand@gratomic.ca or (416) 561- 4095

Subscribe at gratomic.ca/contact/ to be added to our email list.

For Marketing and Media information, please email: info@gratomic.ca.

"Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."

Forward Looking Statements:

This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR in Canada (available at www.sedar.com)

SOURCE: Gratomic Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/717707/Gratomic-Provides-Assay-Results-on-Third-Trenching-Program-at-Capim-Grosso-Project


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Gratomic Inc.

Gratomic Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
A2PWQP
CA38900X2077
www.gratomic.ca
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2022.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap