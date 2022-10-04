Manganese X Energy Files a Provisional Patent for the Processing and Purification of Manganese Sulphates

Montreal, October 4, 2022 - Manganese X Energy Corp. (TSXV: MN) (FSE: 9SC) (OTCQB: MNXXF) ("Manganese X", "MN", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed a provisional patent on the manganese purification process in preparation for an upcoming pilot project.

About Manganese X Energy Corp.

Manganese X's mission is to advance its Battery Hill project into production, with the intent of supplying value-added materials to the lithium-ion battery and other alternative energy industries. The Company is also striving to achieve new environment-friendly more efficient methodologies, while processing manganese at a lower competitive cost. In addition to become the first publicly traded manganese mining company in Canada and the United States to commercialise high- purity EV-compliant manganese

Subsidiary Disruptive Battery Corp.'s mission is to develop an HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) air purification delivery system for cleaner and healthier air, aiming to mitigate COVID-19 and other contaminants on surfaces and in the air. For more information visit the website at www.manganesexenergycorp.com

