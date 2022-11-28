Lodestar Battery Metals Corp. Unveils New Corporate Brand and Presents at Mines and Money Conference in London

New visual identity reinforces Lodestar's strategic focus in the battery metals space

Visit Lodestar at booth number D24 at Mines and Money in London, England November 29 - December 1, 2022

Vancouver, November 28, 2022 - Lodestar Battery Metals Corp. (TSXV: LSTR) (OTCQB: SVTNF) ("Lodestar" or the "Company"), a Canadian mining exploration company with a targeted focus in the battery metals space, has unveiled a new brand, including a new identity, to reflect the Company's transformation and strategic focus on exploration for the next generation of clean energy metals.

"Our new look and feel are a result of an inside-out transformation that has taken place at Lodestar," said Lowell Kamin, CEO and Director of Lodestar. "In a short period of time, and ahead of target, we have expedited a strategic repositioning of our Peny Lane asset in the Snow Lake District in Manitoba, with a focus on lithium. We are excited by the opportunity that the historic Snow Lake Mining District brings and recent investments that have been made by others in the area, demonstrating confidence in the potential for new discoveries."

Mines and Money Conference

The Company is also pleased to announce that CEO Lowell Kamin will be participating at Mines and Money London November 29 - December 1, 2022. Lowell will be available to meet with investors at booth number D24.

Investors are welcome to get in touch with Lowell ahead of the conference by contacting investor relations: alyssa@irlabs.ca.

Mines and Money London is Europe's largest mining investment event, bringing together senior management teams of mining companies and providing the opportunity to connect and meet face-to-face with carefully qualified investors from institutional funds, private equity groups, family offices, and private investors to discuss project updates and share presentations.

About Lodestar Battery Metals Corp.

Lodestar Battery Metals Corp. is a Canadian mining exploration company with the goal of further advancing its core properties with an ESG focus. Through additional project acquisitions and claim expansions, Lodestar will continue to expand and develop its property portfolio with a targeted focus in the battery metals space. Lodestar management and board have experience identifying and evaluating acquisition targets and exploration prospects. The company intends to build a strong portfolio of battery metals projects to drive future growth by exploration success and from later stage projects with production potential. To achieve this growth the Lodestar business plan calls for a dynamic combination of development of its existing properties, acquisitions, and partnerships. For more information visit: https://lodestarbatterymetals.ca/.

Contact

Lodestar Battery Metals Corp.

Lowell Kamin, Chief Executive Officer (416) 272-1241

Email: investors@lodestarbatterymetals.ca

Alyssa Barry

Investor Relations, irlabs

alyssa@irlabs.ca

1-833-947-5227

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's limited operating history and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual, and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

