Notice of Public Consultation for the Marban Engineering Project

TSXV:OIII | OTCQX:OIIIF - O3

VAL-D'OR, QC, Jan. 4, 2023 /CNW/ - O3 Mining Inc. (TSXV: OIII) (OTCQX: OIIIF) ("O3 Mining" or the "Company"), in accordance with section 31.3.1 of the Environment Quality Act (chapter Q-2), announces the start of the environmental assessment of the Marban Engineering Project and issues a notice of public consultation for the project filed with the Minister of the Environment and the Fight Against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks.

O3 Mining is a gold explorer and mining developer in the process of becoming a gold producer. The Company's Marban mine project is located approximately 15 km northwest of Val-d'Or, in the administrative region of Abitibi-Témiscamingue.

The Marban gold mine project includes the operation of an open pit mine with a 10-year mine life, including two (2) main pits and four (4) secondary pits; surface infrastructure dedicated to the transportation of ore,waste rock and tailings; an ore processing plant; accumulation areas for waste rock, tailings and overburden; related infrastructure (power supply, telecommunications, heating, ventilation, water treatment, etc.); the diversion of an existing road and the creation of a new access road to the project from Highway 117; the diversion of a creek currently flowing over the mineral deposits covered by the project; and the development of a site rehabilitation plan to be implemented at the end of mining operations.

For more information, the public may consult the notice of project filed by the Company (the project proponent) with the minister from Québec's Ministère l'Environnement et de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques, de la Faune et des Parcs which contains, in particular, a description of the project and the site, and a description of the main issues identified and the anticipated impacts on the receiving environment.

The project notice and the Minister's directive on carrying out the project impact study are available for consultation in the public register of projects subject to the environmental impact assessment and review procedure, using the following link: Registre des évaluations environnementales or at the address: ree.environnement.gouv.qc.ca/index.asp

Any person, group or municipality may send the Minister, in writing and no later than February 3, 2023, their comments about issues they believe the project impact assessment statement should address. Such comments may be sent to the Minister through the public register at the above-mentioned Web address.

Additional information on the environmental assessment process for this project can be obtained by calling (418) 521-3933 and by visiting the website of the Ministère, de l'Environnement et de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques, de la Faune et des Parcs using the following link: Environmental Assessments or the following Web address: environnement.gouv.qc.ca/evaluations/inter_en.htm

About O3 Mining Inc.

O3 Mining Inc., an Osisko Group company, is a gold explorer and mine developer on the road to produce from its highly prospective gold camps in Québec, Canada. O3 Mining benefits from the support, previous mine-building success, and expertise of the Osisko team as it grows towards being a gold producer with several multi-million-ounce deposits in Québec.

O3 Mining is well-capitalized and owns a 100% interest in all its properties (66,000 hectares) in Québec. O3 Mining trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: OIII) and OTC Markets (OTCQX: OIIIF). The Company is focused on delivering superior returns to its shareholders and long-term benefits to its stakeholders. Further information can be found on our website at https://o3mining.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

SOURCE O3 Mining Inc.