Metallica Metals Announces Election of Director

Toronto, January 9, 2023 - Metallica Metals Corp. (CSE: MM) (OTCQB: MTALF) (FSE: SY7P) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that at its annual general shareholder meeting held on January 9, 2023 (the "Meeting"), Ms. Carly Burk has been elected as a new director of the Company.

Ms. Burk practices securities law and works with both public and private issuers. Ms. Burk holds a Bachelor of Laws from the University of Southampton, a Certificate of Qualification from the Federation of Law Societies and a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) from Carleton University. Ms. Burk serves as an officer and/or director of several public and private entities.

Ms. Sandy Noyes did not stand for re-election at the Meeting. The Company would like to thank Ms. Noyes for her contributions to the Company and wishes her success in future endeavours.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Metallica Metals Corp.

Aaron Stone, P.Geo.

Chief Executive Officer info@metallica‐metals.com

Head Office:

600-890 West Pender Street

Vancouver, BC V6C 1J9 Canada

Toronto Office:

Suite 401 - 217 Queen Street West

Toronto, ON M5V 0R2 Canada

About Metallica Metals Corp.

Metallica Metals Corp. is a Canadian junior mining company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") and its common shares trade under the ticker symbol "MM". The Company is focused on acquiring and exploring gold‐silver and platinum group metal (PGM) properties across Canada. The Company is currently exploring and developing its Starr gold‐silver project, and Sammy Ridgeline and Richview Pine PGM projects, which are all located adjacent to advanced mining projects in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario.

