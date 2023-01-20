Orestone to Exhibit at the AMEBC Roundup

Vancouver, January 20, 2023 - Orestone Mining Corp. (TSXV: ORS) (OTC Pink: ORESF) (FSE: O2R1) (WKN: O2R1) is focused on further advancing the 100% owned, 105 square kilometre Captain project in northern BC located 41 kilometres north of Fort St. James and 30 kilometres south of the Mt Milligan copper-gold mine.

The Captain Project hosts gold dominant porphyry copper style mineralization occurring within a 5 kilometre long N-S trending corridor of low resistivity defined by an airborne MagnetoTelluric (MT) survey. The corridor hosts three zones of low resistivity which are typically related to large porphyry systems. These include the central T1 target, an extensive 2 X 2 kilometre tabular zone of porphyry style alteration hosting zones of sericite-kspar alteration containing gold-copper mineralization from 20-160 metres thick grading 0.20 to 0.84 g/t gold and 0.05-0.11 percent (500-1100 ppm) copper.

This mineralization is interpreted to have been emplaced by upward moving hydrothermal and epithermal solutions driven by a large porphyry system directly below.

The Company has an approved Notice of Work from the BC Ministry of Mines and Petroleum Resources which will cover the next several drill programs. The Company anticipates drilling deeper holes to test the potential of the deep porphyry system in 2023.

To learn more about Orestone's exploration plans for 2023 and to view the core please visit us at the AME Roundup, being held at the Vancouver Convention Centre East Building (1055 Canada Place, Vancouver, B.C.) on Monday, January 23 - Thursday, January 26, 2023; the Company will be exhibiting for the full 4 days at Booth # 1208.

To stay informed of Orestone's latest activities, please click here to provide consent and receive news and updates. For more information, please visit Orestone's website at www.orestone.ca.

ON BEHALF OF Orestone Mining Corp.

David Hottman

CEO

For further information contact: David Hottman at 604-629-1929 | info@orestone.ca



Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this News Release. This news release has been prepared by management and no regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/151969