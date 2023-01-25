Eminent Geophysics Confirms Target Structures at Round Mountain analogue within its Spanish Moon District

VANCOUVER, Jan. 25, 2023 - Eminent Gold Corp. (TSXV: EMNT) (OTCQB: EMGDF) (the "Company" or "Eminent") is pleased to announce that it has completed a geophysics survey at its Meadow Canyon target (Fig. 1 and Fig. 2). Results identify a conductivity anomaly that occurs coincident at the intersection of inferred feeder faults at a caldera margin, which is analogous to mineralization at the 23 Moz Round Mountain mine1,2, 13 km to the west of Meadow Canyon. Our ongoing Plan of Operations will prioritize the exciting targets confirmed by this survey.

Paul Sun, President and CEO of the Company commented:

"The geophysics results at Meadow Canyon confirmed our technical team's thesis of a strong conductivity target at the structural intersection of the inferred feeder faults that our 2021 pathfinder soil geochemistry vectored toward. This evidence strengthens our resolve to push forward with the permitting process and continue our collaboration with the USFS and stakeholders to permit drilling at Meadow Canyon as we are another step closer to determining if we have a system analogous to the 23 Moz Round Mountain mine."

The Controlled-Source Audio-Frequency Magnetotellurics (CSAMT) yielded 3D data of the subsurface across the entire 5.6 square kilometer Meadow Canyon area.

Multiple geophysical anomalies were identified that spatially correlate with previously identified structural targets (Figures 3, 4, and 5).

Three clear targets exist:

A strong conductivity anomaly at the intersection of the Meadow Canyon and relay fault A conductivity anomaly associated with an overlying resistivity anomaly that are both coincident with the Meadow Canyon fault. A resistivity anomaly along the Jefferson Canyon caldera margin

All three targets can be tested from proposed roads/pads on the Plan of Operations submitted to the USFS.

The USFS is scheduled to officially respond to the Plan of Operations in Q1/23.

Dan McCoy, Chief Geologist and Director commented:

"The potential of Meadow Canyon is a unique large scale opportunity in that it has never been explored while much of Nevada has seen so much exploration and delivered some of the world's biggest gold mines. The target has strengthened with each geologic test we completed and all surface indicators support the idea that an obscured mineral system could be present. Our geophysics now gives us clear subsurface anomalies that correspond to our previous structural targets. The remaining step is to complete the permitting process and drill test the targets."

All scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared by, or approved by Justin Milliard, PGeo. Mr. Milliard is Project Geologist for Eminent Gold Corp. and is a qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Project.

About Eminent Gold

Eminent Gold is a gold exploration company focused on creating shareholder value through the exploration and discovery of world-class gold deposits in Nevada. Its multidisciplinary team has had multiple successes in gold discoveries and brings expertise and new ideas to the Great Basin. The Company's exploration assets in the Great Basin include: Hot Springs Range Project, Weepah, Gilbert South, and Spanish Moon District.

