SRC Closes Financing and Discusses 2023 Yukon Gold Exploration

Toronto, February 10, 2023 - Stakeholder Gold Corp. (TSXV: SRC) ("Stakeholder" or the "Company") announces the closing of a non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of $100,000 CAD ("Private Placement"). The closing of this Private Placement results in issuance of 200,000 units. Each unit consists of one common share ("Common Share") priced at $0.50 and one half of one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each whole Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional Common Share at $0.80 for a period of two years from the closing of the Private Placement. $45,000 of this financing has been designated as flow-through investment and the remaining $55,000 was closed as hard dollar investment.

Proceeds of this Private Placement will be used for 2023 exploration on the Company's Ballarat Gold Project in the White Gold District of the Yukon Territory, Canada.

2023 Exploration Program on Ballarat Gold Project

"During the summer of 2023, Stakeholder will conduct exploration with GroundTruth Exploration Ltd. using the GT probe on the southern section of the Ballarat claims group over an area of roughly three thousand five hundred hectares. This ground, which has never been systematically explored for gold, is contiguous to the south with the company's original four thousand hectares of Ballarat claims and was staked by the company in 2016."

"This southern exploration area borders Ballarat Creek, which has been one of the most prolific placer gold producers in the Yukon's White Gold District. The area to be explored covers the route of the planned Northern Gateway Road which is expected to traverse Stakeholder company claims over a length which is estimated to be more than ten kilometers. The 2023 summer exploration program will seek to identify the gold deposit source(s) for the abundance of gold recovered during historical placer mining operations on Ballarat Creek."

"We will also extend sampling surveys on the Eastern Zone and the Sky Ridge Zone gold anomalies first identified on the northern section of the Ballarat Gold Project in 2016. Further to this, and for the first time, we will also be conducting an exploration gold in soils survey on the company's 10 claims that are held within the nearby Coffee Project which is being developed by Newmont Corporation south of the Yukon river," stated Christopher Berlet, CEO of Stakeholder.

White Gold District, Yukon Territory





Map 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3082/154466_bd1532e49484a91d_001full.jpg.

One officer of the Company (the "Insider") participated in the Private Placement subscribing for 40,000 units representing gross proceeds of $20,000 CAD. The participation of the Insider constitutes a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") and the policies of the TSX. The Company is relying on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority approval requirements contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 on the basis neither the fair market value of the subject matter of, nor the fair market value of the consideration for, the transaction, insofar as it involves interested parties, exceeds 25 per cent of the Company's market capitalization. The Company did not file a material change report at least 21 days prior to the completion of the Private Placement because the existence of any placement or insiders' participation therein had not been determined at that time.

This Private Placement does not result in any new insiders or control persons of the Company, and closing is subject to final approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

