Origen Resources Grants Options

Vancouver, February 16, 2023 - Origen Resources Inc. (CSE: ORGN) (FSE: 4VXA) (the "Company" or "Origen") is pleased to announce that it has granted incentive stock options of the Company to certain advisors and consultants for the right to purchase up to an aggregate of 600,000 common shares of the Company, exercisable at the price of $0.26 per share for five (5) years. The effective date of the grant of option is February 16, 2023. The stock options granted will be in accordance with the Company's Stock Option Plan and will have the required four-months hold period legend, pursuant to the Policies of the CSE and regulatory authorities.

Origen is an exploration company engaged in generating, acquiring and advancing base, precious metal, and lithium properties. The Company is fully focused on its 100% interest in the Los Sapitos Lithium project in Argentina, and also holds a property portfolio of four 100% owned precious and base metal projects in southern British Columbia, a 100% interest in the 26,771 ha LGM project property in the mineral rich Golden Triangle of British Columbia, and a portfolio of investments from prior property joint ventures and sales.

