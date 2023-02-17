Cordoba Minerals Restarts Feasibility Study Work Programs and In-Fill Drilling at San Matias Project in Colombia

Vancouver, February 17, 2023 - Cordoba Minerals Corp. (TSXV: CDB) (OTCQB: CDBMF) (otherwise "Cordoba" or the "Company") today announces that the Company has recommenced Feasibility Study technical programs, including the in-fill drilling campaign for the Alacran Project. Today's announcement follows the Company's previous announcement on temporarily suspending operations at the San Matias Copper-Gold-Silver Project due to public demonstrations on social reforms in Colombia (refer to Cordoba's new release dated February 14, 2023).

"With the support from the local authorities and communities, our teams are restarting the Feasibility Study work programs and in-fill drilling campaign, and continue to move the Alacran Project towards the targeted milestones," commented Ms. Sarah Armstrong-Montoya, President and CEO of Cordoba.

About Cordoba

Cordoba Minerals Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the exploration, development and acquisition of copper and gold projects. Cordoba is developing the San Matias Copper-Gold-Silver Project, which includes the Alacran deposit and satellite deposits at Montiel East, Montiel West and Costa Azul, located in the Department of Cordoba, Colombia. The Company has entered into a strategic arrangement with JCHX Mining Management Co., Ltd., pursuant to which JCHX will acquire 50% of the Alacran Project and the parties will jointly develop the Project. The Company anticipates the strategic arrangement will close around the end of the second quarter of 2023, on satisfaction or waiver of all conditions to completion. Cordoba also holds a 51% interest in the Perseverance Copper Project in Arizona, USA, which it is exploring through a Joint Venture and Earn-In Agreement. For further information, please visit www.cordobaminerals.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE COMPANY

Sarah Armstrong-Montoya, President and Chief Executive Officer

Information Contact

Ran Li +1-604-689-8765

info@cordobamineralscorp.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements including, without limitation, but not limited to, statements with respect to operations at San Matias and the Alacran Project including, but not limited to, the resumption of operations and provision of updates; the preparation of an updated mineral resource statement; JCHX transaction; geological interpretations; impact of the San Matias and Alacran Project on local communities and stakeholders; Feasibility Study; results of the current exploration and interpretations thereof; mineralization potential; and contemplated drilling and development programs. Forward-looking-statements include predictions, projections and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "potential", "target", "budget" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by management based on the business and markets in which Cordoba operates, are inherently subject to significant operational, economic, and competitive uncertainties, risks and contingencies. Such assumptions and estimates include, but are not limited to, assumptions with respect to the status of community relations and the security situation on site and in Colombia; general business and economic conditions; continuity of drilling programs; the availability of additional exploration and mineral project; the supply and demand for, inventories of, and the level and volatility of the prices of metals; relationships with strategic partners and significant shareholders; the timing and receipt of governmental permits and approvals; the timing and receipt of community and landowner approvals; timing and receipt of applicable approvals for the JCHX transaction; changes in regulations; political factors; the accuracy of the Company's interpretation of drill results; the geology, grade and continuity of the Company's mineral deposits; the availability of equipment, skilled labour and services needed for the exploration and development of mineral properties; currency fluctuations; and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and actual results, and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include actual exploration results, continuity of drilling programs, interpretation of metallurgical characteristics of the mineralization, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, future metal prices, availability of capital and financing on acceptable terms, general economic, market or business conditions, uninsured risks, regulatory changes, delays or inability to receive required approvals, uncertainties relating to epidemics, pandemics and other public health crises, including COVID-19 or similar such viruses, and other exploration or other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators, including those described under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recently filed MD&A. The Company does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable law. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/155190