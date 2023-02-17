Brigadier Announces Receipt of TSX Conditional Approval for Acquisition of Quebec Lithium Interests

The Nemaska2 Property is Located in the James Bay Lithium Endowment Zone, adjacent to Li-FT Power, Nemaska Lithium and Critical Elements Lithium

VANCOUVER, February 17, 2023 - Brigadier Gold Ltd. (the "Company") (TSXV:BRG)(FSE:B7LM)(OTC PINK:BGADF) is pleased to announce that it has received conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") for its previously announced (December 19, 2022, January 25, 2023) acquisition of 1000196193 Ontario Ltd. (the "Transaction").

1000196193 Ontario Ltd. has entered into an option agreement to acquire the Nemaska2 Lithium Property, in James Bay, Quebec. The 3,040-hectare Nemaska2 Property is located adjacent to Li-Ft Power, Critical Elements Lithium and West of Nemaska Lithium (Whabouchi Project with 27.3Mt proven and probable reserves of lithium and 33-year mine life) in northern Québec, approximately 160 km east of James Bay. Québec is a highly attractive investment destination for lithium production due to its supportive resource development sector, access to skilled labour and its proximity to the emerging European and North American electric vehicle markets. Canada also has free trade agreements with the United States and the European Union.

The Nemaska2 Property hosts at least 20 pegmatite outcrops, most over 900-1000 meters squared and consistent with that of the Nemaska, Li-FT Power and Critical Elements lithium projects. The Quebec government carried out a large sampling program over the Nemaska2 Property and the geological report points to these white pegmatites containing spodumene. Further exploration of the property is recommended to identify additional pegmatite outcrops and spodumene occurrences.

Completion of the Transaction is subject to the satisfactory completion of the TSXV's conditions and receipt of final approval.

Qualified Person

Mr. Garry Clark, P. Geo., a member of the Company's Board of Directors, a "Qualified Person" under NI 43-101, is responsible for the technical contents of this news release and has approved the disclosure of the technical information contained herein.

