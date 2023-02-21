Black Tusk Resources Inc. Issues Options and Marketing Engagements

VANCOUVER, February 21, 2023 - Black Tusk Resources Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:TUSK)(Frankfurt:0NB)(OTC PINK:BTKRF) announces that it has granted 3,174,000 stock options with a two year term and an exercise price of $0.075 per share, of which 1,250,000 of the issued options were issued to directors and officers of the Company.

In addition, the Company announces that it has also entered a marketing service contract with Outside The Box Capital Inc. ("OTCB"), a Toronto-based online marketing firm, to provide marketing services for a three month term. In connection with the Contract, the Company paid $50,000 and has issued 325,000 stock options to OTCB with an exercise price of $0.075 with a two year term. With the exception of the 325,000 options, Neither OTCB nor any of its principals currently own any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company. OTCB and its principals are arm's length parties to the Company.

The Company has also engaged Winning Media LLC ("Winning Media") to provide digital advertising services to the Company. Services to be provided by Winning Media include marketing (daily display ads and landing pages) and data analytics services for a three-month term. Winning Media will be paid US$75,000, payable in advance of the initiation of services. Neither Winning Media nor any of its principals currently own any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company. Winning Media and its principals are arm's length parties to the Company. Winning Media is a Houston, Texas based marketing agency that specializes in digital and corporate brand marketing services to enhance corporate visibility and retail investor awareness. The services provided by Winning Media will be primarily provided by Ty Hoffer, the principal of Winning Media.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Richard Penn

CEO

