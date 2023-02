Golden Cariboo Resources Ltd. Files NI 43-101 Technical Report

Vancouver, February 23, 2022 - Golden Cariboo Resources Ltd. (TSXV:GCC) - Golden Cariboo Resources Ltd. has on February 16, 2023 filed a National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report dated April 29, 2022. The report is available on SEDAR. The report was on the Quesnelle Gold Quartz Mine Property, Hixon, British Columbia and was prepared by Jean Pautler, P.GEO (APEGBC Reg. No 19804) (EGBC Permit to Practice No. 1001108).

