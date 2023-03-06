Rio Tinto resolves legacy U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission FCPA investigation

Rio Tinto has today resolved a previously self-disclosed investigation by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) into certain contractual payments made to a former consultant over a decade ago in 2011, relating to the Simandou project in the Republic of Guinea.

Without admitting to or denying the SEC's findings, Rio Tinto has agreed to pay a $15 million civil penalty for violations of the books and records and internal controls provisions of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA).

In connection with the settlement, Dominic Barton, Chairman of Rio Tinto said: "We are glad to have resolved this matter related to events that occurred over a decade ago on appropriate and reasonable terms. When Rio became aware of the issue, an internal investigation was immediately launched, and we proactively notified the appropriate authorities.

"Since becoming aware, Rio Tinto has taken significant actions to enhance our compliance programme based on best practices. Under current leadership we are taking action to build a culture guided by our values of care, courage and curiosity; an environment where every team member feels comfortable to speak up if something is not right. We remain committed to conducting business to the highest standards of integrity, and ensuring that our projects benefit communities, host governments, shareholders, and customers."

This announcement is authorised for release to the market by Steve Allen, Rio Tinto's Group Company Secretary.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230303005327/en/

Contact

Please direct all enquiries to media.enquiries@riotinto.com

Media Relations,

United Kingdom

Matthew Klar

M +44 7796 630 637

David Outhwaite

M +44 7787 597 493

Media Relations,

Americas

Simon Letendre

M +1 514 796 4973

Malika Cherry

M +1 418 592 7293

Media Relations,

Australia

Matt Chambers

M +61 433 525 739

Jesse Riseborough

M +61 436 653 412

Alyesha Anderson

M +61 434 868 118

Investor Relations,

United Kingdom

Menno Sanderse

M +44 7825 195 178

David Ovington

M +44 7920 010 978

Clare Peever

M +44 7788 967 877

Investor Relations,

Australia

Tom Gallop

M +61 439 353 948

Amar Jambaa

M +61 472 865 948

Rio Tinto Plc

6 St James's Square

London SW1Y 4AD

United Kingdom

T +44 20 7781 2000

Registered in England

No. 719885

Rio Tinto Ltd.

Level 43, 120 Collins Street

Melbourne 3000

Australia

T +61 3 9283 3333

Registered in Australia

ABN 96 004 458 404

riotinto.com