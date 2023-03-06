Rio Tinto resolves legacy U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission FCPA investigation
Rio Tinto has today resolved a previously self-disclosed investigation by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) into certain contractual payments made to a former consultant over a decade ago in 2011, relating to the Simandou project in the Republic of Guinea.
Without admitting to or denying the SEC's findings, Rio Tinto has agreed to pay a $15 million civil penalty for violations of the books and records and internal controls provisions of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA).
In connection with the settlement, Dominic Barton, Chairman of Rio Tinto said: "We are glad to have resolved this matter related to events that occurred over a decade ago on appropriate and reasonable terms. When Rio became aware of the issue, an internal investigation was immediately launched, and we proactively notified the appropriate authorities.
"Since becoming aware, Rio Tinto has taken significant actions to enhance our compliance programme based on best practices. Under current leadership we are taking action to build a culture guided by our values of care, courage and curiosity; an environment where every team member feels comfortable to speak up if something is not right. We remain committed to conducting business to the highest standards of integrity, and ensuring that our projects benefit communities, host governments, shareholders, and customers."
This announcement is authorised for release to the market by Steve Allen, Rio Tinto's Group Company Secretary.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230303005327/en/
