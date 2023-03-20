ACME Lithium Inc. to Present at 121 Mining Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada March 28th and 29th

Vancouver, March 20, 2023 - ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to announce that President and CEO Steve Hanson will be meeting and presenting to investors at 121 Mining Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The 121 Mining Investment Las Vegas Summit takes place on March 28th and 29th and attracts US and international investors for two days of investment-led panel sessions and CEO presentations.

With the rapid demand for securing a domestic supply of lithium, Nevada is at the forefront of mining in the US and remains one of the world's most attractive jurisdictions for mining investment.

ACME's CEO Steve Hanson will be presenting an overview of ACME's two Nevada projects including an update on the Phase 2 lithium brine drill program at Clayton Valley, the recent geological field review and sampling programs at Fish Lake Valley, as well as information on ACME's Manitoba and Saskatchewan pegmatite projects in Canada.

About ACME Lithium Inc.

Led by an experienced team, ACME Lithium is a mineral exploration Company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing battery metal projects in partnership with leading technology and commodity companies. ACME has acquired or is under option to acquire a 100-per-cent interest in projects located in Clayton Valley and Fish Lake Valley, Esmeralda County Nevada, at Shatford, Birse, and Cat-Euclid Lakes in southeastern Manitoba, and at Bailey Lake in northern Saskatchewan.

