Atco Mining Engages Resource Stock Digest For Marketing Contract

Vancouver, British Columbia, March 20, 2023 - Atco Mining Inc. (the "Company" or "Atco") (CSE:ATCM); (Frankfurt:QP9) is pleased to announce that it has engaged Resource Stock Digest ("RSD"), of 1020 Dyer Creek Place, Round Rock, Texas, for a 6-month advertising and marketing program, commencing on March 27, 2023, for a total fee of $200,000 (U.S.) payable prior to commencement of the campaign. The services provided by RSD to the Company relate to banner advertising. The Company is an RSD Website Sponsor at a cost of USD$10,000 per quarter and will have a Featured Company Banner on the RSD website (www.resourcestockdigest.com) starting this month and will continue for a span of 6 months at a cost of USD$200,000 for the duration of the agreement. RSD conducts interviews with the Company and produces its own content that is distributed to RSD's subscriber base. Consideration offered to RSD does not include any securities of the Company and, aside from this engagement, the Company does not have any relationship with RSD.

Resource Stock Digest is owned and operated by Gerardo Del Real and Nick Hodge.

About the Editors:

Nick Hodge

Now in Spokane after over thirty years in northeastern Maryland, Nick Hodge is the Co-founder of Digest Publishing and Publisher of Daily Profit Cycle. He's also the founder of the Hodge Family Office, where he offers a series of products geared toward helping high net worth and retail investors manage their own money and financial destiny. Previously, Nick founded the Outsider Club, and built it into a financial publishing behemoth serving hundreds of thousands of investors and generating tens of millions in revenue. By 24, he had co-authored his first book on investing, Investing in Renewable Energy: Making Money on Green Chip Stocks. By 30, he'd published his second: Energy Investing For Dummies.

Nick spent his early thirties focusing on the world of private placements, and has made millions for himself and his clients while helping to finance some of the most exciting early stage companies in the resource, energy, cannabis, biotech sectors - and beyond.

Known for a "call it like you see it" approach to money and policy, Nick's intuition for using global change for financial gain has earned him followers across the world and led to countless media appearances.

Gerardo Del Real

Based in Austin by way of Chicago, Gerardo Del Real is Co-founder of Digest Publishing, and editor of Daily Profit Cycle. Prior to these roles, he spent a decade behind-the-scenes, providing research and advice to large institutional players, fund managers, newsletter writers and some of the most active high net worth investors in the resource space, including those who count in billions. Del Real's insights and advice have made - and saved - investors millions of dollars. For years he advised clients to steer clear of most companies in the resource space. And for years the resource bear persisted. Gerardo's due diligence and track record has allowed him to create a unique and powerful network of contacts that he leverages to maximize the incredible money-making opportunities that now exist in the resource sector.

Gerardo runs several newsletters including: Junior Resource Monthly which is Gerardo's portfolio-based monthly newsletter. It offers buy and sell recommendations for long-term junior resource speculations with ongoing coverage of each position and Junior Resource Trader which is Gerardo's premium buy-sell alert service focused exclusively on the explosive junior mining sector. Gerardo has been successfully trading junior resource stocks for over a decade and has been issuing buy and sell alerts to a paying group of followers for half that time. He's helped everyone from retail investors to billionaires maximize their mining stock returns because it's where he made his wealth as well.

His general market commentary can be found in his weekly editorial at Resource Stock Digest.

About Atco Mining (CSE: ATCM):

Atco is a junior exploration mining company focused on exploring for green energy metals throughout Canada. Atco is also exploring for sulphide-rich VHMS deposits in Saskatchewan as well as salt opportunities in Western Newfoundland. Investors are encouraged to visit the company's website here: www.atcomining.com

For further information contact:

Atco Mining Inc.

Email: info@atcomining.com

Telephone: (604) 681-0084

www.atcomining.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. The Canadian Securities Exchange has not in any way passed upon the merits of the proposed transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

Completion of the acquisition is subject to a number of conditions, including receipt of appropriate regulatory approvals.

Certain information in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law.

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.