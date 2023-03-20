Honey Badger Silver Announces New President and Chief Executive Officer

Toronto, March 20, 2023 - Honey Badger Silver Inc. (TSXV: TUF) ("Honey Badger" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. George Davis as the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective April 1, 2023. Mr. Davis replaces the Company's Interim CEO, Brian Briggs, who will be remaining with Honey Badger as a Director.

Chad Williams, Non-executive Chairman stated, "I want to thank Brian for his commitment and many contributions to the Company as Interim CEO. I would also like to welcome George Davis as our new President and CEO. He brings a proven track record of value creation and deep experience in the areas of finance, operations, strategy, and capital markets that will be of great benefit to our Company. This appointment further strengthens the management team at Honey Badger as we embark on the next phase of our growth plans."

George Davis, President, and CEO stated, "I am looking forward to the opportunity to lead this organization. The Board of Directors and I are aligned on the strategic vision for the Company as we aim to be the premier name in the silver sector and generate significant long-term shareholder value with an exciting portfolio of projects. I also want to thank Brian for his support during this transitionary period and look forward to his ongoing contributions as a Director."

Mr. Davis has over 20 years of financial and leadership experience having worked with publicly listed international companies in a variety of sectors including mining, energy, and infrastructure. He started his career at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP in the audit and assurance group before holding progressively senior executive roles supporting finance, internal controls, treasury, investor relations and capital market teams for a variety of companies engaged in mining and oil & gas operations throughout Latin America and West Africa. Most recently, he was responsible for developing the financial policy, risk and reporting strategy at the Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments), a professional investment management organization with over $536 billion in net assets. Mr. Davis is a Chartered Professional Accountant (Ontario), Chartered Financial Analyst, and holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Toronto.

About Honey Badger Silver Inc.

Honey Badger Silver is a Canadian Silver company based in Toronto, Ontario focused on the acquisition, development, and integration of accretive transactions of silver ounces. The company is led by a highly experienced leadership team with a track record of value creation backed by a skilled technical team. With significant land holdings in southeast and south-central Yukon, including the Plata property 180 kms to the east of the Keno Hill silver district, as well as Ontario's historic Thunder Bay Silver District, Honey Badger Silver is positioning to be a top-tier silver company.

