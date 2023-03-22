Teck to Host Virtual EVR Presentation and Modelling Workshop on March 30, 2023

VANCOUVER, March 22, 2023 - Teck Resources Ltd. (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") will host a virtual investor & analyst presentation and modelling workshop for Elk Valley Resources ("EVR") on Thursday, March 30, 2023.
The presentation will feature members of the EVR Management team, including Robin Sheremeta, President and Chief Executive Officer (currently Senior Vice President, Coal, Teck).
Details for the webcast are as follows:
Date:
Thursday, March 30, 2023
Time:
8:00 - 9:30 a.m. PT / 11:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. ET
Listen-Only Webcast:
teck.com
Dial In for Investor & Analyst Q&A:
416.915.3239 or 1.800.319.4610
Quote "Teck Resources", to join the call
An archive of the webcast will be available at teck.com within 24 hours.
About Teck As one of Canada's leading mining companies, Teck is committed to responsible mining and mineral development with major business units focused on copper, zinc, and steelmaking coal. Copper, zinc and high-quality steelmaking coal are required for the transition to a low-carbon world. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Teck's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TECK.A and TECK.B and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TECK.
Investor Contact: Ellen Lai Coordinator, Investor Relations 604.699.4257 ellen.lai@teck.com
Media Contact: Chris Stannell Public Relations Manager 604.699.4368 chris.stannell@teck.com
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!